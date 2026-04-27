Gabby Logan Confronts Daddy Pig Over Harry Styles Marathon Rumour

A viral conspiracy theory suggests that Harry Styles ran the London Marathon disguised as Daddy Pig from Peppa Pig. Gabby Logan questioned the cartoon character about the rumour, while fans on social media speculated about the pop star's potential involvement. Daddy Pig completed the marathon in 5 hours, 51 minutes, and 53 seconds, raising funds for the National Deaf Children's Society. The theory gained traction due to similarities in running style and leg appearance, as well as Harry Styles' known passion for marathons.

Gabby Logan has confronted Peppa Pig ’s Daddy Pig with the rumour that Harry Styles was behind the disguise at Sunday's London Marathon . A conspiracy theory has been circulating that the running-loving One Direction star, 32, completed the marathon dressed as Daddy Pig when fans noticed the pig's height and running style.

A new video shows Gabby asking Daddy Pig: 'Now there have been some rumours flying around on social media that Daddy Pig is not who he says he is. In fact, people are speculating that there is a very famous pop star under there…specifically Harry Styles.

' Joe Wicks was standing next to them and exclaimed: 'Listen, Daddy Pig is Daddy Pig! He is himself, he’s being himself, and there are no celebrities here right now. It’s a great rumour, and I love that it’s gone around social media like wildfire, hasn’t it? Does he have Harry Styles’ legs?

I don’t know!

' Gabby Logan has confronted Daddy Pig over rumours Harry Styles was running Sunday's London Marathon in disguise as the cartoon swine. A conspiracy theory has been circulating that the running-loving One Direction star, 32, completed the marathon dressed as Daddy Pig when fans noticed the pig's height and running style. As Daddy Pig danced playfully, Gabby quipped: 'The way he was dancing just then, I think we can put that one to bed'.

Joe admitted: 'It's a good rumour that, I love it. It's gone around social media like wildfire. Has he got Harry Styles' legs, I don't know!

' While Gabby said: 'I don't know, people are searching the internet right now. We shall see when you cross the finish line...

' Daddy Pig completed the marathon in a not too shabby 5 hours, 51 minutes and 53 seconds. Daddy Pig ran the 26.2-mile course to raise awareness and funds for the National Deaf Children's Society, after his son George's recent hearing loss diagnosis. But a rumour went around that the pig costume could have been hiding the global pop star underneath.

Singer Harry is well-known for his passion for running and participated in two marathons last year under pseudonyms, sharing how it enables him to be alone with his thoughts and shed the trappings of fame. The One Direction star stunned fans last year when he popped up on the streets of Tokyo, taking part in the city marathon.

He impressed onlookers when he crossed the finish line with a time of 3:24:07, landing him in very respectable 6,010th place of 26,706 runners. Harry fans became convinced that the singer has disguised himself as Daddy Pig to take part in Sunday's London Marathon because they have similar legs. The cartoon character has already followed in Harry's footsteps by posing for the digital cover of Runner's World last month, just weeks after the hitmaker appeared on the cover.

Six months later, the Watermelon Sugar singer scored a new personal best when he ran the Berlin Marathon in under three hours, with a finish time of 2:59:13. The cartoon character has already followed in Harry's footsteps by posing for the digital cover of Runner's World last month, just weeks after the hitmaker appeared on the cover. Rumours are now swirling that the two stars are one and the same, with fans claiming to have recognised Harry's legs.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that the Grammy winner was spotted in London this week, sharing a kiss his reported fiancée Zoe Kravitz on Tuesday outside her hotel in Hampstead. Speculation reached such a fever pitch that Joe Wicks, who has been training with Daddy Pig in the lead-up to the marathon, was forced to address the theory live on the BBC.

Taking to TikTok and X, fans continued to theorise about the identity of Daddy Pig and poking fun at the rumours it was Harry, with some suggesting a 'Masked Singer style reveal', while others showing close-up comparisons of the duo's legs. They penned: 'Why is tiktok convinced that harry styles is running the London marathon in a daddy pig costume….this may be the most British thing I've ever heard'; 'I’m so invested in the theory that the person doing the london marathon as daddy pig is harry styles'; 'HARRY STYLES IS DADDY PIG IN THE MARATHON??

'; 'Wait Daddy Pig is Harry Styles?? Just today or all the time???

'; 'why is everyone saying Harry is running the London marathon dressed as daddy pig'; 'erm so my mum thinks the daddy pig running the london marathon is harry styles'; 'I need to know if harry styles is wearing the daddy pig costume today'; 'am so incredibly convinced harry styles is dressed up as daddy pig for the london marathon. i’ve been saying this since it was announced daddy pig is running the london marathon and plus harry needs a way to do all the world majors without being spotted'; 'Will need a masked singer style reveal to prove Harry Styles isn't under the Daddy Pig costume‍'; 'So is daddy pig harry styles? '; 'Are those Harry Styles' legs?

'; 'Rosie is convinced Harry Styles is running in the Daddy Pig costume





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