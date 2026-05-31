Gabby Logan's seamless transition as Match of the Day host and historic World Cup role

Gabby Logan reflects on her first season co-hosting Match of the Day after Gary Lineker's exit, her upcoming role as the first female lead BBC World Cup presenter, and her 30-year career in sports broadcasting.

When Gabby Logan was announced as one third of the new presenting trio replacing Gary Lineker on the BBC's flagship football show Match of the Day, many wondered how it would all work.

Gary, 65, had hosted the iconic programme for 26 years, before being sacked by bosses for sharing an antisemitic post on social media. But now with Gabby, and her fellow presenters Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman, having got that first season under their belts, it would seem that viewers haven't really noticed his absence.

In an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday, glamorous Gabby, 53, said: 'It's been a great season and all seems to have gone really well, it's raced by. People seem to really be enjoying it.

I think that's the biggest compliment to the three of us that have taken over, I think people don't seem to have seen much a difference in a sense that it's the same show and we do the same kind of things - it's been great.

' In less than two weeks, Gabby will once again step into Gary's shoes - this time to lead the BBC's World Cup coverage - and will be the first woman to do so in the UK. And because the games are all being played in the evenings, it's allowed her to glam-up her on-screen wardrobe. Speaking of her wardrobe, Gabby said: 'It's all sorted but it's a surprise!

I haven't got any dresses, I've got some skirts in there, I had to sort it out in advance as I've got just to make sure I'm organised. I hate that feeling of waking up and not knowing what I'm wearing but it's all sorted.

Some suits as well, we can be a little bit glam because the matches are after 10pm, with 8pm kick-offs, and with the weather at the moment I don't know what it's going to be like when the World Cup kicks off in this country, but it's going to be hot in the venues that it's being hosted in. So you can kind of reflect that in the studio, it will be air conditioned obviously, but when you're out there you can reflect that.

' This summer also marks a special occasion for Gabby as it's 30 years since she first started out as a sports presenter. Gabby was just 23 years old when she moved down to London to join Sky Sports as football fever swept the nation after England made it to the semi-finals of Euro 96.

Recalling her very first day in the job, Gabby enthused: 'I was hosting Sky Sports Centre with Dominik Holyer a sports news show which went live at 6pm and 10pm every night. It was fast paced and very often we had breaking sports news, it was a brilliant way to learn on the job. I was very nervous at the start but soon relaxed into it as I was working with great producers and editors and lovely co-hosts.

My favourite to work with was Mark Durden Smith, we laughed a lot and learned a lot together, we used to joke that one day we'd host This Morning together when we were older, we are friends to this day.

' While she admits that she never dreamed she'd end up at the BBC let alone presenting its iconic football programme, she has no intention of celebrating the milestone. She said: 'I just try and enjoy it all as it happens.

' Gabby also plays down her role as a pioneering female football presenter, but thinks it's great that more women are now involved in the game. Over on ITV Laura Woods and Semra Hunter will sit alongside Mark Pougatch from their studios in New York for the channel's World Cup coverage.

'I've got Kelly as well so there are quite a few women around doing the World Cup which is good,' said Gabby. 'There is so much football on our screens now and so much live sport so the industry has changed dramatically with many more channels and ways to broadcast. As well as more women in the industry at all levels, we have influencers broadcasting on YouTube, podcasts and social media which all provide many routes to enter.

' As a sports presenter, Gabby has seen her fair share of England teams in international tournaments. So what does she think of the Three Lions' chances at the World Cup?

'I think people are rightly playing them down and I think that's probably a good thing,' she said. 'I think it's better not to be talked up as a favourite, maybe they could exceed expectations. It feels like they are very muted in terms of peoples expectation, but that's not a bad thing for England to be underdogs.

' Gabby also thinks that England manager Thomas Tuchel seems like a 'cool guy' and she's excited to see what he does in the tournament. She said: 'He's been out of club management for a bit and has been abroad and he's come into England. I might have interviewed him when he was at Chelsea but I haven't seen him for a long time.

' The transition has been seamless, with the new presenting team bringing fresh energy while maintaining the show's familiar format. Gabby's appointment as the lead presenter for the World Cup is a historic moment, underscoring the progress of women in sports broadcasting. She acknowledges the changing media landscape, where digital platforms offer diverse opportunities for aspiring broadcasters. As England prepares for the tournament, Gabby remains optimistic yet cautious, noting that a low-key approach might work in the team's favor.

With her three-decade career, she embodies experience and adaptability, qualities that will serve her well in the demanding role ahead





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