Gadi Eisenkot Appointed to Form Israeli Government After Deadlock

President Herzog tasks former military chief Gadi Eisenkot with forming a coalition after Israel's election resulted in a hung parliament, excluding Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Isaac Herzog has officially designated former military chief Gadi Eisenkot as the candidate tasked with forming a new government in Israel, delivering a significant political setback to incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This decision comes in the wake of a deeply fragmented election outcome that left neither major political bloc with a clear mandate to govern the nation. Eisenkot accepted the responsibility immediately, declaring his commitment to establishing a national emergency government that reflects the diverse needs of the country during this critical period.

The Electoral Deadlock and Mandate Details

The appointment follows a legislative election held on October 27 which failed to produce a decisive winner in Israel's 120-seat Knesset. Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition secured the largest number of seats with 53, falling short of the 61 seats required to form a majority. Meanwhile, Eisenkot's Yashar party emerged as the second-largest single party with 21 seats, while his broader center-left to right-wing Jewish-led coalition garnered 48 seats. Despite these numbers, the President chose Eisenkot over Netanyahu, citing the incumbent's failure to secure a stable governing coalition.

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Eisenkot's Coalition Strategy and Obstacles

Eisenkot faces a complex legislative landscape as he is granted 28 days to form a government, with a potential 14-day extension if necessary. He has explicitly ruled out forming a coalition with Arab parties, a move that would have provided an immediate majority but is politically contentious for him. Instead, analysts suggest his viable pathways include negotiating a minority government that relies on Arab abstentions for key votes, seeking a coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties he previously avoided, or attempting a unity government with Netanyahu. However, experts view all three scenarios as highly improbable given the current political tensions.

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Stakeholder Positions and Political Alliances

Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, has been nominated by Arab party leaders who view the Netanyahu administration's policies as fundamentally threatening to Israeli democracy. He has publicly criticized Netanyahu's leadership, particularly the management of the military campaign in Gaza and the influence of far-right coalition partners Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. Eisenkot has sworn he will not serve in a government with Netanyahu, citing fundamental ideological differences and concerns over settler violence against Palestinians, which has strained Israel's relations with Western allies.

Real-World Impact and Future Implications

If Eisenkot fails to secure a coalition within the 100-day deadline, the process will restart with other candidates, eventually leading to a new election if no government is formed. This prolonged political uncertainty has immediate implications for Israel's domestic stability and its international standing, particularly regarding security policies and diplomatic relations. Eisenkot, who lost a son and two nephews in the conflict since October 7, 2023, faces intense pressure to deliver a government that can restore institutional integrity and address the nation's security challenges without the polarizing presence of the current right-wing partners.