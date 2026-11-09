Gadi Eisenkot invited to form Israeli government after election victory

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot has been asked by President Herzog to form a government, challenging Benjamin Netanyahu's nearly two-decade tenure.

Former Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff General Gadi Eisenkot has been invited by President Isaac Herzog to attempt to form a new national government. This significant political development follows Eisenkot's coalition, Yashar, securing forty-eight seats in the one-hundred-twenty-seat Knesset during last month's election. The invitation marks a potential end to nearly twenty years of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political dominance.

Eisenkot's personal losses during the Gaza conflict

Twenty-five-year-old Gal Eisenkot, a computer science undergraduate and reservist paratrooper, died two months after the October 7, 2023 attacks. He was killed while retrieving bodies in northern Gaza after a Hamas booby-trap exploded in a tunnel shaft. His body was evacuated by helicopter but he died in the hospital.

Also read Gadi Eisenkot Appointed to Form Israeli Government After Deadlock

At the time of his son's death, Gadi Eisenkot was serving in the operations room of the IDF's 162nd Division. He had been a member of Prime Minister Netanyahu's war cabinet. A shaken officer asked him to step outside, and he immediately understood the gravity of the situation. He went home to his wife, Hannah, and informed their family of Gal's death.

The tragedy deepened the following day when Gadi Eisenkot learned that his nephew, Sergeant Maor Cohen Eisenkot, had also died in a Gaza explosion. Despite observing the traditional seven-day shiva period of Jewish mourning, he returned to a war cabinet meeting at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv five days later.

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Eisenkot told his colleagues he would not make allowances for himself or them. Eleven months later, another nephew, Captain Yogev Pazy, was shot by a jihadi while protecting a wounded colleague near where Gal had been killed.

Military career and political strategy

Eisenkot was born to Jewish Moroccan immigrants on the Sea of Galilee in 1960. His family moved to Eilat when he was a baby. His father worked in the copper mines of the Timna Valley. Eisenkot met Hannah at high school and pursued maritime and mechanical studies.

At age eighteen, he was drafted into the Golani Brigade. He served for forty-one years in the military. During the 1982 Lebanon War, he was a company commander fighting Hezbollah guerrillas. He later commanded troops in the West Bank during the Second Intifada.

In 2006, he devised the Dahiya doctrine during the northern front operations. He warned that any village from which Israel was attacked would be hit with massive force. In 2015, Prime Minister Netanyahu appointed him as the Chief of Staff of the IDF.

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Impact on Israeli governance and foreign policy

An Eisenkot government would likely remove far-Right ideologues Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich from the cabinet. Their removal would likely lead to a clampdown on settler violence in the West Bank. It would also result in less discrimination against Arab Israelis.

Eisenkot criticizes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct of the war in Iran. He argues that the military approach was not decisive enough. If elected, Eisenkot would become Israel's first prime minister from the Mizrahi community. These are Jews whose families were expelled from Arab lands.