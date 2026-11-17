Writer Gail Tverberg argues that declining per-capita production and resource scarcity are hitting global growth limits, causing economic hardship and political unrest across multiple continents.

Writer and speaker Gail Tverberg identifies the scarcity of affordable energy and essential materials as the primary driver of contemporary economic hardship and political instability. She argues that the global economy is approaching its maximum growth limits, evidenced by declining per-capita production of key industrial goods.

This structural saturation is creating a world where there are insufficient finished goods and services to satisfy global demand, leading to intensified conflict over dwindling resources.

Energy Scarcity Drives Economic Hardship

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Tverberg posits that the global economy is inextricably linked to the availability of energy resources, particularly fossil fuels. She asserts that these resources cannot be easily substituted, meaning that modern economic functions rely heavily on specific energy inputs. For instance, contemporary farming equipment predominantly utilizes diesel fuel to operate efficiently. The shift away from such energy sources would drastically reduce productivity and output per hour, thereby destabilizing food production systems.

Workers and farmers are compensated based on their output levels, which explains the strong preference for diesel-powered tractors over manual labor. Manual labor represents a different form of energy expenditure but yields significantly lower productivity compared to mechanized agriculture. Consequently, the inability to maintain high-output energy sources threatens the economic viability of essential sectors, forcing a reduction in the complexity of global economic structures.

Irreversible Evolution of Industrial Systems

The global economic system is described as a self-organizing entity that has evolved to depend on abundant energy resources. Tverberg illustrates that economies tend to expand as population numbers rise and resource availability increases, allowing for a greater quantity of finished goods. Governments gradually establish laws and public services to support this expanding economic framework, creating a tightly interconnected system that is difficult for most observers to fully comprehend.

However, this system cannot simply revert to previous states because the underlying infrastructure has fundamentally changed. For example, the widespread use of horses for transportation has been replaced by automobiles, rendering buggy whips obsolete. Resuming the use of horses is impossible because cities are now much larger, and the logistical services required to manage animal waste do not exist in modern urban environments.

Historical Patterns of Economic Collapse

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Tverberg compares human economies to plants and animals, noting that both are subject to the laws of physics and resource constraints. She explains that as long as sufficient food, water, and supplies are available, human populations can grow continuously. However, historical evidence shows that economies are temporary and eventually collapse due to resource depletion, disease, or climate fluctuations. These factors cause a combination of issues that prevent further adaptation, leading to systemic decline.

Researchers have concluded that economies are powered by energy and function similarly to biological organisms that grow for a period before dying. When an economy can no longer adapt to changing conditions, it is replaced by other economic systems that are better suited to the available resources. This perspective challenges the belief that new political leaders can resolve fundamental resource problems through policy changes alone.

Global Unrest Signals Systemic Limits

The impacts of hitting these economic limits are already visible in global political unrest. Voters in the United States have demanded significant changes in response to economic pressures, while rioters in Europe, India, and Bangladesh are also seeking systemic change. These movements reflect the frustration of populations facing a world with not enough goods to go around, including essential items like food and affordable vehicles.

Tverberg suggests that resource competition is likely to intensify wars, undermining government finances and forcing economies to become less complex. While future conflicts may use less fossil fuel, the underlying issues of resource scarcity will persist until resolved. The current transition period marks a shift from the integrated world economy to new systems adapted to declining fossil fuel availability, a process that will be driven by physical limits rather than political will.