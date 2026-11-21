Galliard Homes CEO Eli Dias sold his luxury penthouse at Royal Gateway in May, months before the building was evacuated due to structural risks involving transfer slabs.

Eli Dias, the chief executive officer of Galliard Homes, finalized the sale of a luxury penthouse valued at £780,000 in the Royal Gateway development in Docklands, east London, in May. The transaction occurred more than five months prior to a dramatic emergency evacuation ordered by the London Fire Brigade in late October. Authorities mandated that up to 1,000 residents vacate their homes immediately after the tower was assessed to be at risk of sudden collapse, posing an immediate threat to life. Hundreds of displaced residents remain in temporary accommodation, while others have returned despite warnings regarding the potential disconnection of essential utilities like water and gas.

Dias Sale Timing and Structural Risks

Land Registry records confirm that Eli Dias completed the purchase of his 13th and 14th-floor duplex apartment, located in the building named Thanet Tower, for £600,000 in 2017. He acquired the property while serving as a senior analyst at Galliard Homes before using it as his primary London residence. The Royal Gateway development, also known as Caxton Works in Canning Town, Newham, was completed in 2017 following a four-year construction period. It stands as a significant component of the post-Olympics regeneration project in the area. The core of the structural controversy involves reinforced concrete transfer slabs. These engineering features allow developers to minimize supporting columns, thereby creating expansive spaces for amenities such as gyms and restaurants. Cracks were eventually identified in some of these slabs, leading to the installation of steel reinforcements to stabilize the structure.

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Galliard Defense and Regulatory Timeline

A spokesperson for Galliard Homes stated that Mr. Dias categorically rejects any suggestion that he sold the property while aware of the impending structural concerns. The company asserts that the decision to market the property began in August of the previous year, with an offer accepted on February 17. Contracts were exchanged on May 22, and the sale finalized shortly thereafter. A company spokesman emphasized to The Telegraph that both the marketing decision and the offer acceptance predated any correspondence received in May. Galliard Homes claims its building safety team only became aware of specific structural concerns on October 30, when they received an engineer's report. Legal correspondence reviewed by Bloomberg News indicates that Prime Property Management, the development's property manager, requested structural calculations and designs from Galliard Homes in May. The Building Safety Regulator had initially raised concerns regarding the safety of transfer slabs late last year.

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Resident Displacement and Emotional Toll

The sudden evacuation has left the residents of the five-tower complex in a state of severe uncertainty. The development comprises Centurion, Sovereign, St Vincent Court, Thanet, and Prince Court towers. Rising to 11 storeys, these structures contain 336 flats situated above 13 commercial units. Estate agent listings for the penthouses previously touted views of Canary Wharf and the O2 Arena, along with stunning sunsets, but these amenities are now overshadowed by safety fears. Giorgio Tarantino, a resident at Royal Gateway, recounted receiving an email informing him that the building was unsafe and that he had to leave immediately. He told the BBC that the stress was compounded by the lack of clarity, stating he simply grabbed his passport and laptop. The emotional distress has been widespread, with many residents feeling abandoned during the crisis.

Corporate Leadership and Financial Reimbursement

Eli Dias assumed the role of chief executive in April 2025, replacing Galliard co-founder Steven Conway. Company accounts reveal that the highest-paid director received a salary of £549,982 in the previous year. Galliard Homes, which is controlled by the Conway family, has stated that it is actively investigating the concerns and developing potential solutions for the structural issues. The company has also pledged to reimburse residents for the costs associated with their relocation and temporary accommodation. The joint venture behind the development involved the Cathedral Group, with Galliard Construction handling the build. As residents navigate their displacement, the company faces intense scrutiny regarding its communication timeline and the management of building safety protocols in one of London's most prominent post-Olympic regeneration sites.