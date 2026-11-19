The Community Action Tenants Union reports that 95% of Galway short-term lets are unauthorised, worsening the housing crisis as rents hit €2,004 monthly.

The Community Action Tenants Union has launched a targeted campaign against unauthorised short-term lets in Galway, stating that over 95 per cent of these properties operate without legal planning permission. This stark figure highlights the severe imbalance in the local market where more than 800 properties are available on Airbnb compared to just 79 long-term rentals on Daft.ie. The group argues that this massive diversion of housing stock is directly exacerbating the existing housing crisis in the city. Residents are being urged to report suspected illegal listings to the Galway City Council to help enforce existing regulations. The union emphasizes that most properties rented on platforms like Airbnb and Booking.com require specific permission to operate legally as holiday accommodation.

Campaign Targets Landlords with Massive Portfolios

Grace Keane O'Connor, a committee member of the Community Action Tenants Union, leads the effort after experiencing personal eviction in 2022. She discovered her former shared house was subsequently advertised on Airbnb, a situation she describes as deeply stressful for many tenants. The group has adopted a rigorous cross-checking process to identify worst offenders, specifically targeting landlords who own more than 20 properties. Recent actions include delivering 67 formal letters to the council reporting illegal operations. Inspectors verify listings online and match photos to ensure accurate identification before proceeding with complaints.

Also read Shabana Mahmood's immigration crackdown clears Commons despite Labour backbench rebellion

Identifying Illegal Short-Term Let Properties

While lockboxes on doors serve as common indicators, the union warns that these can be used for various legitimate reasons. Ms Keane O'Connor notes that residents often recognize ghost neighborhoods characterized by a constant turnover of people with suitcases asking for directions. The campaign verifies that targeted properties are rented out year-round without the correct planning permission. Community Action Tenants Union chairwoman Cáit Ní Ghliasáin acknowledges that Galway is a tourist town but insists tourism must not displace permanent residents. The group emphasizes that the lack of available housing is preventing people from living in the city they help sustain.

Escalating Rental Costs and Market Pressure

The scarcity of long-term homes is driving up costs in Galway, which is the second most expensive city in Ireland after Dublin. The most recent Residential Tenancies Board Rent Index showed the standardised average rent for a new tenancy in Galway city stood at €2,004 a month in the first three months of 2024. Cáit Ní Ghliasáin pointed out the drastic reduction in long-term residents in central areas like Wood Quay. During a recent door knock, she found one street with only two permanent couples remaining amidst numerous lockboxes. This concentration of tourist rentals is removing family housing from residential terraces entirely.

Advertisement

Tenants Challenge Evictions and Landlord Tactics

Individual tenants are increasingly pushing back against landlords attempting to convert apartments into short-term lets. A tenant in his 20s revealed he received seven or eight eviction notices in three years before successfully challenging an attempt to turn his city centre flat into an Airbnb. In November 2023, he and neighbors received notices citing substantial renovations, but they challenged the termination through the Residential Tenancies Board. The tenant and one neighbor won their case, setting a precedent for resisting illegal evictions. This legal victory highlights the growing resistance from tenants facing displacement for tourist housing.

Criticisms of Council Enforcement and Resources

Despite complaints being filed, the Community Action Tenants Union reports that the council often sends letters that landlords ignore without further consequence. Ms Ní Ghliasáin attributes this failure to the planning department being severely underfunded, under-resourced, and understaffed. The lack of enforcement action allows landlords to continue operating illegally with minimal risk. The union argues that without adequate housing officers, the council cannot effectively monitor the hundreds of unauthorised listings. This systemic inefficiency leaves residents with little recourse when facing displacement due to unregulated tourism operations.