Game of Thrones and Blue Lights Actor Michael Patrick Dies at 35 After Battle With MND

Actor Michael Patrick, known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Blue Lights, has died at the age of 35 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Tributes have poured in, celebrating his talent, resilience, and inspiring spirit. His career encompassed theatre and television, including a performance as Richard III in a wheelchair, for which he won an award. He continued to work following his diagnosis. The news was announced by his wife Naomi.

Actor Michael Patrick , known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Blue Lights , has passed away at the age of 35 following a battle with motor neurone disease ( MND ). The news was announced by his wife, Naomi, who shared that he died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the Northern Ireland Hospice on Tuesday. Michael was diagnosed with MND in February 2023.

His passing has brought a wave of mourning from the entertainment industry and those who knew him personally, with tributes highlighting his inspiring spirit, resilience, and remarkable talent. \Michael's career spanned various roles across television and theatre. After studying science at the University of Cambridge, he trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London. He graced the screens in popular shows such as Game of Thrones, Blue Lights, Soft Border Patrol, and My Left Nut, but his influence extended far beyond these roles. He was celebrated for his stage work, including a performance as Richard III in a wheelchair, a role which earned him the Judges' Award at the Stage Awards in January 2025. Even after his diagnosis, he continued to act and write, finding solace and purpose in his work, which allowed him to remain positive during his illness. His commitment and advocacy led to him receiving the Overcoming Adversity Award at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in 2025. The Lyric Theatre Belfast, a place where Michael regularly performed, has also paid a heartfelt tribute, acknowledging his strength and dignity throughout his illness and describing his contribution to the arts as irreplaceable. His autobiographical play My Right Foot was performed on the Lyric stage as recently as last November. The theater highlighted his remarkable talent, sending their deepest condolences to his family, and noting the loss of a great artist. \MND is a progressive neurological disease that affects the motor neurons, which control voluntary muscle movement. The cause of MND is not fully understood, and currently, there is no cure or treatments to stop its progression. Doctors focus on managing symptoms and improving the quality of life for those affected. In the UK, approximately 5,000 adults are living with MND, with a one in 300 risk of developing the condition during a lifetime. Symptoms commonly start with muscle weakness and stiffness in the hands, feet, or legs, which may lead to stumbling and muscle spasms. As the disease progresses, individuals can experience difficulty breathing, swallowing, and speaking, ultimately leading to a loss of mobility. The life expectancy for about half of those with MND is between two and five years from the onset of symptoms, though the rate of progression can vary. Michael Patrick's legacy includes his artistic achievements and his resilience in the face of this devastating illness. He leaves behind his wife Naomi, his mother Pauline, siblings Kate, Maurice, and Hannah, and his nephew Michael. The tributes reflect the impact he had on the lives of many, remembering him as an inspiration and celebrating his full and joyous life. He is remembered for his laughter, abundance of spirit and as a titan of a ginger-haired man





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