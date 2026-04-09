Game of Thrones Star Michael Patrick Dies at 35 After Battle With Motor Neurone Disease

Actor Michael Patrick, also known as Michael Campbell, has died at the age of 35 following a three-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease. The star of 'Game of Thrones' and other productions, known for his resilience and positive outlook, was admired for his work in both television and theatre.

Michael Patrick , a beloved TV and theatre star also known as Michael Campbell, has passed away at the age of 35 after a three-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease ( MND ). His death occurred on Tuesday at the Northern Ireland Hospice, where he had been admitted ten days prior. Throughout his struggle with MND , Patrick remained an inspiration, sharing his experiences and maintaining a positive outlook.

In his final social media post on February 6, he expressed a continued zest for life, despite the challenges he faced. The post revealed his decision to forgo a tracheostomy, citing concerns about staffing resources and the potential impact on his remaining time. He acknowledged that doctors estimated he had about a year to live, but chose to prioritize spending that time outside of a hospital bed. He had said, '3 years of having mnd. Still s***e craic.' Patrick also expressed his gratitude for the donations to his GoFundMe, which would be used for specialist care during his final stages of life. His last post also included a picture of his godson visiting him in the hospital. The actor's wife, Naomi, announced his passing on Wednesday, describing him as an inspiration and emphasizing the abundance of joy, spirit, and infectious laughter he brought to those around him. She said, 'Words can't describe how broken-hearted we are.





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