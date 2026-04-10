Game of Thrones Star Michael Patrick Dies at 35 After MND Battle

Actor Michael Patrick, also known as Michael Campbell, passed away at 35 following a three-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease. Celebrated for his roles in Game of Thrones and theatre, Patrick remained resilient and inspiring until the end. His final social media post reflected his enduring spirit, as he expressed he still had 'lots to live for'.

Michael Patrick , a beloved TV and theatre star also known as Michael Campbell, has passed away at the age of 35 after a three-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease ( MND ). His final social media post, made on February 6th, revealed his enduring spirit and determination, as he expressed he still had 'lots to live for' despite his illness. The post detailed his decision to forgo a tracheostomy, citing concerns about staffing resources and the potential impact on his remaining time.

He acknowledged that his neurologist had estimated he had about a year left, and he preferred to spend that time at home, surrounded by loved ones, rather than in a hospital bed. He expressed gratitude for the donations received through a GoFundMe campaign, which would be used for specialist care during the final stages of his life. His wife, Naomi, announced his passing on Wednesday, stating he died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. She described him as an inspiration, a man who lived a life full of joy, spirit, and infectious laughter. His work in the entertainment industry was widely recognized. \Before his diagnosis, Patrick studied science at the University of Cambridge and trained at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London. He appeared in various TV shows, including Blue Lights, Game Of Thrones, Soft Border Patrol, and My Left Nut. His theatre work was highly acclaimed, especially his performance as Richard III in a wheelchair, which earned him the Judges' Award at the Stage Awards in January 2025. He continued to work as an actor after his diagnosis, finding solace and purpose in his performances and writing, which helped him remain positive. He also received the Overcoming Adversity Award at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in 2025 for his continued work and advocacy after his diagnosis. The Lyric Theatre Belfast, where he frequently performed, released a statement paying tribute to his remarkable talent and resilience. Executive producer Jimmy Fay highlighted his strength and dignity in facing MND, noting his dynamic work despite his struggles, including a performance on the Lyric stage last November with his autobiographical My Right Foot. The theatre extended its deepest condolences to his wife, family, and colleagues. His final post demonstrated his optimistic outlook on life and his continued determination to live life to the fullest. \The news of Michael Patrick's passing has deeply saddened the artistic community and his many admirers. His impact extended beyond his acting roles; he became a symbol of resilience and positivity in the face of adversity. His commitment to continuing his work, despite the challenges of MND, inspired many. He openly shared his experiences, using his platform to raise awareness and offer hope. Motor Neurone Disease is a devastating condition with no cure. Around 5,000 adults in the UK have the condition. Doctors primarily focus on alleviating symptoms. The lack of treatment options and the unpredictable nature of the disease make the fight all the more challenging, but Michael Patrick faced it with grace, courage, and an unwavering zest for life. The community will remember his talent, his dedication, and his enduring spirit





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