Game of Thrones: Where Are the Child Stars Now?

Fifteen years after its premiere, this article explores the diverse career paths and current lives of the young actors who began their careers on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, from leading roles to entrepreneurial ventures and academic pursuits.

Fifteen years have passed since the critically acclaimed fantasy drama Game of Thrones first captivated audiences on HBO. The series, which transformed from a beloved book series into a global cultural phenomenon, served as a launching pad for the careers of numerous actors, including household names like Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington.

Throughout its run, Game of Thrones achieved record-breaking viewership and garnered an impressive 59 Primetime Emmy Awards, solidifying its place in television history. Many of the actors who began their professional journeys as child stars on the show have since embarked on vastly different and individual career paths following the series' conclusion. Some have secured leading roles in major productions, while others have explored entrepreneurial ventures, such as launching innovative apps, and a few have opted for a more private existence away from the glare of the spotlight. This week, as Game of Thrones marks its significant anniversary, the Daily Mail is taking a retrospective look at the current endeavors of its former young cast members. Sophie Turner, who was a mere 13 years old when she made her debut as Sansa Stark, has seen her career flourish. She reprised the role for all eight seasons of the immensely popular series. Her post-GOT work includes a starring turn as the jewel thief Joan Hannington in the 2024 ITV drama Joan and an appearance in The Staircase. Now in her thirties, Turner is poised to take on the iconic role of Lara Croft in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Tomb Raider series. Her personal life has also seen significant developments; she was married to Joe Jonas for four years, and they are parents to daughters Willa, aged five, and Delphine, aged three, before their divorce in 2023. Kerry Ingram, who was 15 when she played Shireen Baratheon, has shifted her focus towards writing and theatre. Ingram's memorable appearances on Game of Thrones spanned seasons three to five. After her time in Westeros, she featured as Becky in the Netflix series Free Rein and its accompanying spin-off films. More recently, Ingram has dedicated her energies to writing and has become a patron of the Berkshire Arts Academy, while continuing to actively participate in theatre productions. Jack Gleeson, who was 17 when he first portrayed the villainous Joffrey Baratheon, has made a notable return to acting after a hiatus. Gleeson was a central figure in the series from its inception until the fourth season. Following his character's demise, he chose to step away from major acting roles to pursue academic interests, studying philosophy and theology at Trinity College Dublin. He returned to the screen in 2020 with the BBC series Out of Her Mind and has since appeared in The Land of Saints and Sinners, The Sandman, and House of Guinness. Maisie Williams, who was just 12 years old when she began her eight-season tenure as Arya Stark, has navigated a diverse career path, including venturing into the tech industry. After Game of Thrones concluded, Williams admitted to feeling lost and experiencing a difficult transition period. She has since explored various acting roles, fashion, and technology. Her acting credits include The New Mutants, Two Weeks to Live, Pistol, and The New Look. In 2019, she co-founded Daisie, an app designed as a creative networking platform to foster collaboration among young artists. Isaac Hempstead-Wright, one of the youngest cast members at 10 years old, played Bran Stark throughout the entire series. After Game of Thrones, he pursued higher education, earning a BSc in neuroscience from University College London. While he had a brief return to acting for the 2021 sci-fi film Voyagers, his primary focus has remained in the scientific field. Reports indicate he is now involved in clinical training. Bella Ramsey secured their breakout role as Lyanna Mormont at the age of ten, appearing in nine episodes across seasons six to eight. Ramsey has since garnered significant critical acclaim for their performance as Ellie in HBO's highly successful series The Last of Us, for which they received Emmy nominations in 2023 and 2025, with the third season slated for release in 2027. Prior to this, Ramsey also starred in The Worst Witch, lent their voice to the lead in Netflix's Hilda, and took on roles in Judy and Resistance. Ramsey is openly non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. Lino Facioli, who was 10 years old when he began playing Robin Arryn, has also found success in television and theatre. Facioli appeared in Game of Thrones from seasons one to four, with a brief return in the final season. Post-GOT, he landed the role of Dex Thompson in the popular Netflix series Sex Education. He has also engaged in theatre work, including the production To Drone in the Rain, and portrayed Lt. Adams in the Apple TV+ World War II miniseries Masters of the Air





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