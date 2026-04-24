Gamekeeper Avoids Jail for Killing Protected Goshawk

A Scottish gamekeeper has been fined and ordered to perform community service after being convicted of killing a protected goshawk. Disturbing video footage showed the gamekeeper repeatedly striking the bird with a cosh.

A Scottish gamekeeper, Russell Mason, has received a fine and a community service order after being found guilty of intentionally or recklessly killing a protected goshawk.

The incident, captured on covert surveillance footage, showed Mason trapping the bird of prey in a net and repeatedly striking it with a cosh until it died. The Perth Sheriff Court was presented with disturbing video evidence detailing the brutal act. Sheriff Mark Thorley, while acknowledging the severity of the crime, opted against a prison sentence, instead imposing a fine of £850 and ordering Mason to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff expressed bewilderment at Mason’s actions, questioning why he didn’t simply release the bird after it became trapped. He highlighted the goshawk’s vulnerable status as a species that had recovered from extinction in Scotland, emphasizing the senselessness of destroying such a rare bird. The court heard that Mason had already lost his job as a gamekeeper and his tied accommodation as a result of the incident.

His solicitor, Paul Anderson, stated that Mason had also forfeited his shotgun license and was seeking new employment. Anderson argued that Mason had become frustrated after the goshawk repeatedly entered the crow trap, ultimately losing his temper. He emphasized that the trap itself was legal, but the killing of the bird was unlawful and that Mason demonstrated remorse for his actions.

The prosecution revealed that the incident was detected during a surveillance operation conducted by the RSPB, who had installed a camera near a crow cage trap used for conservation purposes. The footage clearly showed Mason capturing the goshawk, inflicting multiple blows with a cosh, and then concealing the bird’s body in a bag. A veterinary expert confirmed the goshawk was healthy and likely suffered painful injuries before succumbing to its wounds.

Further investigation uncovered a significant breach of firearms regulations at Mason’s residence. Police discovered nearly 200 rounds of live ammunition stored insecurely in his bedroom and vehicle. Mason had previously been convicted of public indecency and placed on the sex offenders register. This case marks the sixth successful prosecution for goshawk persecution in Scotland since 2015.

The RSPB expressed relief at the conviction but lamented the lenient sentence, arguing that such acts of cruelty should be met with stronger penalties to deter future offenses. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced in protecting birds of prey in Scotland, where they continue to be targeted by those involved in game management. The prosecution highlighted the importance of continued surveillance and enforcement efforts to safeguard these vulnerable species.

The judge’s decision to avoid imprisonment has sparked debate about the appropriate punishment for wildlife crimes, with conservation groups advocating for stricter sentencing guidelines





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