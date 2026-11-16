Games Workshop Designer Aly Morrison Dies at 69

Veteran sculptor Aly Morrison, known for his iconic Warhammer miniatures and mentorship, has passed away. Details on his career and legacy at Games Workshop.

Veteran miniatures sculptor Aly Morrison, a pivotal figure in the creation of the Warhammer universe, has passed away unexpectedly. His former wife and business partner, Trish Carden, announced his death on Facebook, stating that the beloved father and designer passed away peacefully this Wednesday. Morrison was 69 years old at the time of his passing, leaving behind a legacy that defined the visual identity of tabletop gaming for decades.

Early Career And Marauder Miniatures

Morrison began his professional journey sculpting for Citadel as a freelancer in 1983 before transitioning to a full-time studio role in 1986. He and Carden were appointed as the stewards of Games Workshop's imprint Marauder Miniatures in 1988. This role granted them creative freedom to design quirky and characterful figures that became archetypal parts of the Warhammer brand.

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During this period, Morrison produced distinctive models such as mohawked dwarf trollslayers and giants with whaler's beards and booze barrels strapped to their waists. He also crafted the first miniatures for Blood Bowl players and drew the tokens representing them for the board game's first edition. Every faction within the Warhammer franchise, from dark elves to space marines, eventually benefited from his sculpting touch during his tenure.

Painting Legacy And Mentorship Role

Beyond sculpting, Morrison was highly regarded as a painter, particularly for his reliance on a dark wash with a hint of purple, jokingly known as Aly's Brown Liquid. He continued refining this recipe over the years, with iterations still used by hobbyists today. Although Marauder Miniatures was eventually folded back into Citadel, Morrison continued working at Games Workshop until his retirement earlier this year.

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Games Workshop issued a tribute emphasizing his kindness and generosity as a mentor, noting that his work left an indelible mark on the Warhammer Studio. The company described him as humble, magnanimous, and possessing an incorrigible wit. Sitting beside him to hear his wisdom about miniatures design was considered to be in the presence of a true master who could always help make creations more Warhammer.

Industry Tributes And Lasting Impact

Carden, who shared both a personal and professional history with Morrison, shared the news with heavy hearts. She described him as a friend to many around the tabletop and the world, emphasizing the sorrow felt by his colleagues and fans. The announcement highlighted the sudden nature of his death, yet confirmed that he passed peacefully, sparing his loved ones from prolonged suffering.

Morrison's influence extends beyond specific models to the broader culture of the hobby. His approach to design, characterized by character and narrative depth, set a standard for future sculptors. The tributes from Games Workshop reflect a studio that lost not just a worker, but a foundational architect of its aesthetic. His retirement earlier this year marked the end of an era, making this week's announcement particularly poignant for the global gaming community.