Gaming News Roundup: Darkstone Remaster, D&D Cartoon Revival, and More!

Get the latest updates on gaming news! This week's highlights include Darkstone's remaster, the D&D cartoon from the 1980s, and insights into new games and industry happenings.

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Recently, the gaming world has seen some fascinating developments. A classic action RPG, Darkstone, originally released in 1999, is set to receive a remaster from its original creator, promising a nostalgic trip for fans of the genre. Another highlight is Esoteric Ebb, described as a game that captures the essence of tabletop D&D in a digital format. Games Workshop's April Fool's Day prank, The Emperor Protects: A Warhammer 40,000 Musical, while perhaps a bit late, has garnered attention for its unique and humorous take on the franchise. Additionally, a tool designed to play obscure old PC games now supports the sublime FMV cheese of Crime Patrol 2: Drug Wars and a Lovecraftian adventure. A YouTuber experienced a 'terribly low 2/10' score. One gamer found a legendary Baldur's Gate 3 exploit, which took their solo Durge run to a new level.<\/p>

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous' boasts an impressive 232 subclasses, catering to buildcrafting enthusiasts, and includes an overpowered Ranger riding a griffon. Furthermore, a game simulating a '90s video rental store has captured attention as a compelling job sim. Also, a decades-old Diablo 2 easter egg has suddenly become relevant as players hunt for the best loot in Reign of the Warlock. Project: Gorgon is being celebrated for recapturing the old-school MMO magic, with a unique approach to interactions, such as asking a pig about its mother. Stay on top of all the essential stories and the best deals, curated by the PC Gamer team.<\/p>

Subscribe to newsletters from Future brands to keep up-to-date. There is a weekly update on everything from games you love, future releases, and community stories. They also provide a GTA 6 newsletter with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from expert sources. There is also a weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers. Also sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech. And the new Switch 2 newsletter, to keep you updated on the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week and recommended games.<\/p>

Stay updated on the movie and TV news that matters, with first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, delivered directly to your inbox. Also the Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast is uploading episodes of the old D&D cartoon from the 1980s, which is available on Fridays. The D&D cartoon is a true artifact of its time, co-produced by Marvel Productions and animated by Toei, featuring similar animation styles and voice actors to other shows like Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends and The Transformers. The cartoon is suitable for stoners.<\/p>

D&D Beyond's new online character creator allows users to create characters rapidly. In addition, a YouTuber hosted a battle royale between 4 wizards from 4 different TTRPG systems, but it ended quickly despite the DM's efforts. And a D&D episode where the villain Venger tries to stop the heroes by going back in time to prevent their birth, which includes assisting Germany in winning World War II is quite interesting.<\/p>

Jody, whose first computer was a Commodore 64, remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. Jody is a former music journalist and also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames.<\/p>





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