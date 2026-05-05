Gaming News Roundup: Diablo 4 Secrets, Final Fantasy 14's Chort Phenomenon, and More

This week's gaming news covers Diablo 4's hidden ultra rare mode, Final Fantasy 14's new dungeon boss Chort, and other major updates in the gaming world. From secret cow levels to unexpected crossovers, there's plenty to discuss in the latest gaming headlines.

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Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter. Try a single issue or save on a subscription. 45 hours of Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred wasn't enough to find its new ultra rare mode where you fight to the death against waves of demons, so I cheated to try it.

Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred players seem close to finding the secret cow level and the final clue might be on a newly discovered cow island. Writing one of Final Fantasy 14's sauciest songs required its lyricist to consult the tomes—Wikipedia's incredibly thorough BDSM page. Final Fantasy 14's Unreal trials are such a brilliant way to reintroduce old fights for new players and I wish we saw more of this reinvigoration.

Final Fantasy 14's promised 'public fields' redesign could fix complaints I've had about the MMO for years—here's what I'm hoping for. I don't understand how Final Fantasy 14 can do a crossover with acclaimed anime Neon Genesis Evangelion and I'm scared to find out. As if Final Fantasy 14's free trial wasn't already generous enough, it now includes the best expansion in the entire game.

I'm obsessed with a guy who keeps soloing Elden Ring Nightreign's hard mode over and over like they're trapped in a purgatory of their own making. You've never heard of it, but a Russian studio made a fantasy take on original Fallout way back in 2001, and it honestly kind of rules. Final Fantasy 14's latest unofficial census is a surprising uptick, and shows I'm not the only one getting sucked back into the MMO again.

World of Warcraft: Midnight's class balancing is steering the MMO headfirst into a mistake that's been haunting FF14 for years. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands.

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In fact, some of the hardest encounters in the game are against enemies like his cobbled-together majesty, Perfect Alexander, and then whatever awaits us in Kefka's ultimate-tier clown show when it launches this summer, but they're all old news as far as I'm concerned. The real FF14 sickos are all about a new dungeon boss, Chort—a patch 7.5 boss with zero spoken lines who violently rolls around the arena a few times before he's slain for a pair of gloves—is the new weird little (big) guy players are obsessed with.

We've only known Chort for about a week, and his popularity rivals last month's Evercold reveal. I'm only sort of kidding, but look at this guy. He's of no major significance to the plot, and he doesn't drop anything particularly good, but he's beloved by all for his clearly seasoned battle posture—just look at that wide stance, ain't no one tipping him over—and brick house build.

He's also quite the speedy boy, and has a whole mechanic where you've got to dodge him as he flings himself around the arena. Diablo 4's 'April Fowl's Day' joke is a big chicken boss who drops a cluckton of unique loot, like the 'Cluckonomicon' and the 'Eggcecutioner'. I don't understand how Final Fantasy 14 can do a crossover with acclaimed anime Neon Genesis Evangelion and I'm scared to find out.

Cult of the Lamb's devs reveal why they made the decision to not let Marchosias join your cult in Woolhaven: 'I'm really, really glad that we did that'. Honestly, I think Chort belongs in FF14's wrestling-themed raid series, the Arcadion, not the Clyteum. And no, Clyteum isn't a typo either. That's a real Final Fantasy 14 dungeon name.

There's a lot going on in Patch 7.5. A fixation with weird little guys isn't a new FF14 phenomenon; the MMORPG is full of them. Last year, we had this.

Then there's this Chort fancam. Nothing tops the Chort fancam. It's looping on my second monitor as I write this





pcgamer / 🏆 38. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diablo 4 Final Fantasy 14 Chort Gaming News MMO Updates

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