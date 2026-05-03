Gaming News Roundup: Heroes of Might and Magic, Total War, Star Wars, and the Return of XCOM

A comprehensive overview of the latest gaming news, including updates on strategy titles like Heroes of Might and Magic and Total War, the promising RPG Exodus, the innovative Star Wars Zero Company, and the exciting return of the XCOM franchise with a new miniatures game.

The gaming world is buzzing with updates across a variety of titles and genres. Strategy enthusiasts have two major releases to anticipate: 'Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era', described not as a reimagining but as a brilliantly executed strategy game, and 'Total War: Warhammer 40,000', which promises destructible environments – allowing players to literally eliminate forests they dislike.

Fans of narrative-driven RPGs are keenly following 'Exodus', a new sci-fi title from former Mass Effect developers, with teasers strongly reminiscent of that beloved franchise.

'Menace' is undergoing a significant early access overhaul, addressing player concerns by removing its unpopular promotion tax system. A unique concept is also emerging: a game where players battle their own Steam backlog, with the difficulty scaling based on their spending habits.

'Star Wars Zero Company' is generating excitement, positioned as more than just a 'Star Wars XCOM' clone, offering a 'Mass Effect'-like experience with turn-based tactics and permadeath. The development team behind 'Dawn of War 4' acknowledges the impact of 'Total War: Warhammer 40k', viewing it as a significant competitor. Beyond specific game announcements, the industry is seeing a resurgence of interest in the XCOM universe. A miniatures game based on XCOM is in development by Modiphius, celebrating Firaxis's 30th anniversary.

While details are scarce, the game falls under Modiphius’s ‘Five X’ line, suggesting an ‘RPG-lite’ skirmish format playable in co-op or solo modes. Modiphius has a proven track record with licensed videogame spinoffs, including 'Doom Arena Board Game', 'Fallout: Wasteland Warfare', and 'Skyrim - The Adventure Game', hinting at a high-quality adaptation.

'Xenonauts 2', a throwback to the classic XCOM formula, is also nearing its full release, exiting early access in April. The director of 'Star Wars Zero Company' emphasizes a commitment to depth without sacrificing elegance in turn-based tactics, challenging the notion that such games must compromise on story, graphics, or controls. To stay informed about these developments and more, several newsletters are available.

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The enduring legacy of XCOM continues to inspire new projects, and the current wave of announcements demonstrates a vibrant and evolving landscape for strategy and RPG gaming. The anticipation for these titles is high, promising exciting experiences for players across various platforms and preferences. The gaming community is actively engaged, eagerly awaiting further details and the opportunity to dive into these new worlds





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