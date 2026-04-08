Gaming News Roundup: Retro Revivals, Indie Gems, and Industry Insights

Stay up-to-date with the latest gaming news, reviews, and deals. This week's roundup features a look at retro-inspired games, indie developers pushing boundaries, and insights into industry trends, including a focus on the best tool for playing obscure old PC games. Get breaking news, exclusive features, and specialized newsletters on GTA 6, upcoming tech, and the new Nintendo Switch console.

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You'll receive a weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them. We offer specialized newsletters, such as the GTA 6 newsletter, which provides breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis. You can also sign up for the weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon. Additionally, stay informed about the latest tech with our free tech newsletter, which offers a weekly digest of the hottest new tech and the latest gadgets. We also have a Switch 2 newsletter dedicated to Nintendo's new console, and a weekly digest of movie and TV news. The retro gaming scene is experiencing a surge, with many new games drawing inspiration from classics like Zelda, Chrono Trigger, and Metroid. While these influences are understandable, the sheer number of games relying on the same styles can sometimes make the retro aesthetic feel wearily familiar. Two former freeware developers are still trying to keep it weird in an era when companies 'sell games to people in 5-second clips.' One such game is the best tool for playing obscure old PC games, now supports the sublime FMV cheese of Crime Patrol 2: Drug Wars and a Lovecraftian adventure. Fortunately, indie developers like Mommy's Best Games are still pushing creative boundaries, reminding us of the varied and creative nature of gaming from decades ago. Mommy's Best Games has a new release, ChainStaff. ChainStaff's visual style, with stark black outlines, flat colors, and simplistic shapes, pays homage to early '80s hits. The game's features, like colorful lasers and pixel art, give it a cult hit vibe. ChainStaff is the new game that I've fallen in love with. The gaming landscape continues to evolve, with developers exploring new ways to engage players and bring innovation to the industry. The best tool for playing obscure old PC games now supports the sublime FMV cheese of Crime Patrol 2: Drug Wars and a Lovecraftian adventure one YouTuber scored a 'terribly low 2/10'. Early on in the 2000s, there was a shift towards consoles, and certain games didn't make the leap right. Star Wars Zero Company's director believes old school PC gaming genres are making a comeback. Crimson Desert's messiness is its strength, and the director of Tales of Kenzera: Zau learned an important lesson from Ridley Scott about accelerating game development. The action in Pragmata is saved by its hacking, which makes it feel like a third-person shooter of old. Aggro Crab reveals it doesn't want to be a studio that works on one game forever, and an indie studio co-founder believes developers should focus on doing one thing exceptionally well instead of creating huge open worlds





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