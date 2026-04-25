Gaming News Roundup: Titanfall 3 Fan Project, Halo Elite in Space Marine 2, and More!

Catch up on the latest gaming news, including a fan-made Titanfall 3, a Halo Elite mod for Space Marine 2, new content for Helldivers 2 and Doom 2, classic Warhammer games on Steam, and a variety of newsletters to keep you informed.

The gaming world is buzzing with exciting developments and creative mods. Armored Core 6 continues to impress as a top-tier mech builder, exemplified by a stunning Sailor Moon-themed creation.

Fans yearning for a Titanfall 3 are witnessing a dedicated indie developer's progress, with a playable 'pre-pre-pre alpha' build already delivering exhilarating shooter action. Helldivers 2 is gearing up for a mech-focused Warbond, introducing two new exosuits – one equipped with a shield and a flak cannon. A remarkable Doom 2 mod, blending World War 1 combat with a holy war, has unleashed a prequel campaign set in a treacherous mountain landscape.

A treasure trove of over 20 classic Warhammer and Warhammer 40K games have arrived on Steam, including seven previously unavailable titles. Players of Crimson Desert can now utilize a character creator mod to design gender-swapped versions of Kliff, with a male version also in development. The team behind Dawn of War 4 acknowledges the competition from Total War: Warhammer 40k, playfully referring to it as a 'holy s***' moment.

Beyond specific game updates, a dedicated modder, Skykillerr, has successfully ported a Halo: Reach Elite model into Space Marine 2, creating a visually striking 'Ultramarine' inspired character. The mod seamlessly integrates with the game's animations, and features a montage of the Elite battling Tyranids, accompanied by audio from The Arbiter. While not yet publicly available for download, the mod has generated significant excitement within the community.

Space Marine 2 is also receiving a new free class, the Techmarine, offering a unique combination of automated sentry turrets and a powerful axe. PC Gamer is offering a variety of newsletters to keep gamers informed, covering topics such as gaming news, GTA 6 updates, the video game industry, tech, Nintendo Switch 2, and movies/TV. These newsletters provide breaking news, insider information, rumor analysis, expert insights, and recommendations.

The gaming landscape is constantly evolving, with passionate developers and modders pushing the boundaries of creativity. The indie developer's work on a potential Titanfall 3 demonstrates the dedication of fans to beloved franchises. The influx of classic Warhammer games on Steam provides a nostalgic experience for long-time players and an opportunity for new audiences to discover these titles. The Space Marine 2 mod highlights the vibrant modding community and the potential for cross-franchise integration.

PC Gamer's comprehensive newsletter offerings cater to a wide range of gaming interests, ensuring that players stay informed about the latest news, deals, and trends. The commitment to providing quality content and fostering community engagement underscores the importance of staying connected in the ever-changing world of gaming. The author, Ted, has a long-standing passion for PC games, particularly CRPGs, and brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to his coverage of the industry





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Armored Core 6 Titanfall 3 Helldivers 2 Doom 2 Warhammer Space Marine 2 Mods PC Gaming

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