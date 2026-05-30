Gang Involved in £1m Cannabis and Cocaine Operation Sentenced to 46 Years in Prison

A highly sophisticated gang involved in the wholesale supply of Class A and B drugs, alongside a 'sophisticated' money laundering operation, has been sentenced to a combined 46 years in prison. The gang's criminal activity spanned from January 2024 to May 2025, with suspects travelling around Europe in top-of-the-range Audis, Lamborghinis and Mercedes, flaunting a lavish lifestyle funded by dirty cash.

A highly sophisticated gang involved in the wholesale supply of Class A and B drugs, alongside a 'sophisticated' money laundering operation, has been sentenced to a combined 46 years in prison.

The gang's criminal activity spanned from January 2024 to May 2025, with suspects travelling around Europe in top-of-the-range Audis, Lamborghinis and Mercedes, flaunting a lavish lifestyle funded by dirty cash. Throughout the investigation, significant amounts of cash and drugs were moved, including the supply of 80kg worth of cannabis valued at more than £1m.

The gang was involved in the wholesale supply of Class A and B drugs, with evidence showing Vakas arranging cocaine deals, including videos of kilogram blocks of cocaine branded to indicate high purity. On May 8, 2025, officers raided a property on Fitzwilliam Road in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, where a sixth member of the gang - Wakas Mustafa - was found in possession of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and cutting agents.

The gang's money laundering operation was led by Anwar and Kayani, who used business accounts, cash-storage locations and structured transfers to launder between £500,000 and £2 million. The pair laundered the money under the name ZA Investments Ltd, and were found to have directed others and oversaw the movement and concealment of criminal proceeds.

Vakas was considered a central figure in the drug-supply operation, acting as a broker arranging wholesale transactions between suppliers and buyers, while he was involved in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and ketamine in England and cannabis into Scotland. The 33-year-old Mustafa maintained detailed drug ledgers, documenting transactions and quantities, and he was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

Irshad and Kayani together operated a sophisticated money-laundering network, with Irshad in a leading role and Kayani providing significant support. The seven gang members were sentenced for a combined 46 years in prison at Crown Square yesterday (May 29). They were given the following sentences: Sajjad Anwar, 35, of Bronte Close, Rochdale, has been jailed for three years after being found guilty of conspiracy to transfer criminal property in England.

Umar Vakas, 30, of Rising Lane, Oldham, has been jailed for 11 years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs in England and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs in Scotland. Anthony Carter, 52, of Briarwood Crescent, Stockport, has been jailed for nine years and nine months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Talha Nasim, 33, of Boundary Street, Rochdale, has been jailed for two years and four months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs in England and Scotland. Waqas Mustafa, 33, of Fitzwilliam Road, Rotherham, has been jailed for nine years and eight months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs in England.

Bilal Irshad, 33, of Aubrey Street, Rochdale, has been jailed for six years and eight months after being found guilty of conspiracy to transfer criminal property in England and Scotland. Mohamed Kayani, 33, of Shelfield Lane, Rochdale has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of conspiracy to transfer criminal property in England and Scotland





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