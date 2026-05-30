Gang Jailed for Nearly 50 Years for Drug and Money Laundering Activities

A gang of seven men has been jailed for nearly 50 years following an 18-month operation into drug and money laundering across Oldham and Rochdale. The gang's activities involved the supply of cocaine, cannabis, and ketamine in England and cannabis into Scotland, with a sophisticated money-laundering network used to launder between £500,000 and £2 million.

A gang of seven men has been jailed for nearly 50 years following an 18-month operation into drug and money laundering across Oldham and Rochdale .

The gang's criminal activity spanned between January 2024 to May 2025, with suspects traveling around Europe in luxury vehicles, showcasing their lavish lifestyle gained through illegal means. The group operated across England and Scotland, moving significant amounts of cash and drugs, including the supply of 80kg worth of cannabis valued at over £1 million. The men were jailed for a combined 46 years and five months at Manchester Crown Square Court.

The group's money-laundering network, operated by Irshad and Kayani, laundered between £500,000 and £2 million using business accounts, cash-storage locations, and structured transfers. The network was sophisticated, with Irshad in a leading role and Kayani providing significant support. The group's drug supply operation involved the supply of cocaine, cannabis, and ketamine in England and cannabis into Scotland. The operation was led by Vakas, who acted as a broker arranging wholesale transactions between suppliers and buyers.

The group's activities were uncovered through a series of investigations, including the observation of Umar Vakas, Sajjad Anwar, and Talha Nasim traveling through France, Switzerland, Monaco, and Italy in luxury vehicles. Further evidence showed communications between Kayani and Irshad revealing the movement of large sums of cash, including £60,000 in one transaction and further discussions involving over £100,000.

The court heard how in February 2025, evidence linked Vakas and Nasim to the supply of high-grade 'moon rock' cannabis, with videos and messages between the two confirming an 80kg deal valued at over £1 million. The group's activities were eventually brought to an end with the arrest of Bilal Irshad at an office in Salford, where nearly £100,000 in cash, a safe, and a cash-counting machine were seized.

The group's members were jailed for various lengths of time, including three years, 11 years, nine years and nine months, two years and four months, nine years and eight months, six years and eight months, and four years. The group's activities were described as a highly sophisticated outfit with many layers, where everyone played their part





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Gang Jailed Drug And Money Laundering Oldham Rochdale Luxury Vehicles Sophisticated Money-Laundering Network Cocaine Cannabis Ketamine England Scotland Manchester Crown Square Court

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