Gang of Fake Taxi Drivers Scammed Tourists in Paris for Nearly £600,000 with Rigged Card Readers

A group of fake taxi drivers in Paris used rigged card readers to scam tourists out of nearly £600,000 by overcharging them on contactless payment terminals. The defendants posed as taxi drivers using counterfeit number plates on unlicensed cars and targeted tourists near popular tourist spots.

A gang of fake taxi drivers scammed tourists in Paris out of nearly £600,000 with rigged card readers , prosecutors have claimed. The defendants are accused of posing as taxi drivers by using counterfeit number plates on unlicensed cars and targeting tourists waiting for lifts near the Eiffel Tower, Montparnasse railway station, and department stores.

The scam involved overcharging customers by secretly altering fares on contactless payment terminals, with drivers increasing payments from €19 to €1,900 by obscuring the screen or using a damaged display. Approximately 80 tourists are seeking to recoup losses of €680,000. One alleged victim, David, believed he had paid €38.60 after being picked up from the Trocadéro but was actually charged €2,500. Police uncovered the alleged scam by examining phone records and tracing them back to the suspects.

The four suspects were arrested in June and charged with fraud and money laundering. They allegedly coordinated their operations through a Snapchat group called 'Elchapo94' and possessed a Kalashnikov assault rifle and rounds. The alleged gang members are facing up to 10 years in prison





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Fake Taxi Drivers Scam Paris Contactless Payment Terminals Overcharging Counterfeit Number Plates Rigged Card Readers Elchapo94 Joaquín Guzmán Kalashnikov Assault Rifle Rounds Police Arrest Charged Fraud Money Laundering Tourists Scam Victims Contactless Payment Contactless Payment Terminals Contactless Payment Terminals Scam Contactless Payment Terminals Scam In Paris Contactless Payment Terminals Scam In Paris Ou 000 Contactless Payment Terminals Scam In Paris Ou 000 With Rigged Card Readers Contactless Payment Terminals Scam In Paris Ou 000 With Rigged Card Readers Prosecutors Have Clai

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