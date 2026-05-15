Gangland Double Shooting Caught on Camera in Coventry

A gangland double shooting is caught on camera as a gunman hunts down rivals who run into a back garden to try to get away - only to get shot. Three men have been arrested after the shooting on an estate in Coventry left two people injured - including one man who is now fighting for his life in hospital.

A gangland double shooting is caught on camera as a gunman hunts down rivals who run into a back garden to try to get away - only to get shot.

Three men have been arrested after the shooting on an estate in Coventry left two people injured - including one man who is now fighting for his life in hospital. Dramatic footage of two separate incidents thought to be connected was captured by a private security camera and a handheld camera around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

In the main incident taken in flats on the Tile Hill estate in the Midlands city, a man holding a handgun is seen approaching a parked silver car - after arriving at the scene along with a support vehicle behind him. Realising he is armed, the four occupants all run into a nearby gated garden to try to escape the gunman - but he pursues them through the gate and appears to then open fire more than once before fleeing to a waiting black car which then drives around a corner.

The cowering group in the garden then begin to emerge only for the gunman to reappear and again menace them - this time with an accomplice who appears to remove something from the under-attack group's car before again fleeing. The footage is time stamped 8.32pm on Wednesday.

The other, shorter video, said to have been filmed close by at almost the same time, shows a figure on foot dressed in black, wielding a large machete, and aiming blows at a car, again silver, which tries to evade him but is blocked in by a black car.

Dramatic footage taken in flats on the Tile Hill estate in Coventry, shows a man holding a handgun approaching a parked silver car - after arriving at the scene along with a support vehicle behind him Another video, said to have been filmed close by at almost the same time, shows a figure on foot dressed in black, wielding a large machete, and aiming blows at a car, again silver, which tries to evade him but is blocked in by a black car. A local resident told the Daily Mail: 'It was absolutely terrifying to hear shooting and see guns and swords being waved around.

'It was open gang warfare here last night. ' One man was rushed to hospital with what was said to be a life-threatening gunshot injury to his chest while another was less seriously injured. A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: 'We arrested three men following a violent disorder involving weapons in the Tile Hill area of Coventry last night. 'We were called to Robert Moundford Way shortly after 8.30pm





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Gangland Double Shooting Coventry Tile Hill Estate Robert Moundford Way West Midlands Police Violent Disorder Involving Weapons Gang Warfare Private Security Camera Handheld Camera Silver Car Black Car Machete Gunman Rivalry Escape Attempt Pursuit Open Fire Life-Threatening Gunshot Injury Less Seriously Injured

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