Gangland Extortion Plot Leads to Brutal Shooting Outside East London Restaurant

A man is on trial at the Old Bailey for conspiracy to murder after a victim was shot outside his father's restaurant over a 100,000 pound gang demand.

A shocking act of gang violence has come to light in a London courtroom, where a man is accused of orchestrating a brutal shooting outside a highly-regarded family restaurant.

The victim, Onur Guzel, a 38-year-old man, was targeted while speaking to his wife on the phone during a brief break from his shift at Umut 2000, located in Dalston, east London. CCTV footage from the scene captured the harrowing moment a white Kia Niro pulled into the traffic queue and slowed down.

As the lights changed and traffic began to move, the driver, identified as Dogan Over, pointed his arm out of the lowered passenger window and fired a single shot directly into Guzel's torso. The impact was immediate and devastating; the victim was heard screaming as he slumped onto the pavement. The bullet passed entirely through his body, causing severe injuries to his lower abdomen, back, and bowels.

He was rushed to the Royal London Hospital for emergency surgery and spent four weeks recovering. Although he survived, the attack left him with permanent, life-altering injuries, including the necessity of using a stoma bag. The court heard that a colleague had to apply urgent pressure to the wound to save his life before paramedics arrived. The trial at the Old Bailey has revealed a sinister motive involving a clash between rival organized crime groups.

Beytullah Gunduz, a 39-year-old alleged member of the Hackney Turks—a group also known as the Bombacilar, meaning the bombers—is accused of plotting the attack. According to prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff KC, Gunduz and his associates had demanded an eye-watering sum of 100,000 pounds from the Guzel family. This extortion attempt was allegedly triggered by Gunduz's belief that the family had paid money to a rival gang known as the Tottenham Turks.

In the volatile world of gang rivalry, such a perceived betrayal is viewed as a severe transgression. The prosecution argues that when the family refused to meet the financial demands, the gang shifted from threats to a lethal attempt to silence and intimidate the restaurant owner. This shooting was not an isolated event but the culmination of a campaign of terror. Onur Guzel informed police that his family had been targeted multiple times prior to the June shooting.

This included an incident on April 5, where shots were fired at the home of his brother in Enfield, and another attack on the restaurant shortly thereafter. Onur had met Gunduz, whom he knew as Beyto, on three separate occasions. Initially, Gunduz had approached him under the guise of offering help against the Tottenham group, but the interactions soon turned into accusations and threats.

On the day of the shooting, Gunduz was allegedly lurking near the restaurant, coordinating the attack with Dogan Over using dirty phones. While the actual shooter, Over, fled to Istanbul on June 25 and has not returned to the UK, Gunduz remains in the dock. He denies the charges of conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm, as the legal process continues to examine the evidence of this calculated gangland hit





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