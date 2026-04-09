Gap Year Tragedy Strikes Wealthy British Family for Second Time

Orla Wates, 19, dies in a motorcycle accident in Vietnam, mirroring the death of her cousin William Wates in 1996. The family, worth £597 million, has been struck by another tragedy during a gap year. Her parents donated her organs and have been praised. The previous tragedy led to the creation of the William Wates Memorial Trust.

The Wates family, one of Britain's wealthiest construction dynasties, has been struck by a second tragic loss involving a gap year . Orla Wates , the 19-year-old daughter of Andrew Wates, died in a motorcycle accident in Vietnam while on a gap year trip through Southeast Asia. Her death mirrors the untimely passing of her cousin, William Wates , who was also 19 when he was killed in Honduras in 1996 during his own gap year .

The family, which has an estimated worth of £597 million, is grappling with the grief of losing another young member in such a tragic manner. This heartbreaking event highlights the risks associated with independent travel, especially for young people embarking on gap years. Orla was on a motorbike trip on the Ha Giang Loop, a multi-day tour in northern Vietnam, when the driver lost control. She was reportedly thrown from the bike and struck by a lorry, resulting in her death. Her parents made the selfless decision to donate her organs, saving the lives of three Vietnamese patients and providing solace during their unimaginable grief.\William Wates' death in 1996 involved a harrowing encounter with bandits in Honduras. He was ambushed and shot near the Nicaraguan border, robbed of his belongings. The details of his demise, including the gunshot wounds and the theft of his possessions, paint a picture of violence and tragedy. His death had a profound impact on the Wates family, prompting them to establish the William Wates Memorial Trust. The trust, dedicated to William's memory, has raised millions of pounds to support projects that assist disadvantaged children and young people. The trust's initiatives include the annual cycling event, Le Loop, which offers amateur riders the chance to experience the Tour de France. This dedication underscores the family's commitment to turning their loss into a force for good, providing opportunities for others and helping prevent similar tragedies.\Orla Wates, described by her mother as beautiful, independent, and very funny, was due to begin her degree at Durham University after her gap year. Her adventurous spirit echoed William's, who had spent months traveling in South and Central America. The Wates family, with their motto 'from unity comes strength,' has a long history in the construction industry, founded in 1897. Andrew Wates, Orla's father and a director of the Wates construction company, is the son of Paul Wates. Andrew Wates, William's father, was chairman of Wates Leisure and a director of the family firm. The recent loss and the echoes of the tragedy that befell William, has stirred deep sorrow within the family. Despite their grief, the family's actions, from donating organs to establishing the William Wates Memorial Trust, showcase their resilience and determination to honor the memory of their loved ones by helping others and celebrating the spirit of adventure that both Orla and William embraced. The family's recent record turnover of £2.4 billion for the 2024 financial year is a testament to their enduring legacy





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