Garden Bargain: Save £75 on a Bestselling Hanging Egg Chair

Garden bargain hunters can now save £75 on a bestselling hanging egg chair that has a near-perfect five-star rating from more than 1,000 buyers at Dunelm. The Singapore Hanging Egg Chair has been reduced from £199 to £124, with shoppers praising the seat for combining 'comfort and style'.

Garden bargain hunters can now save £75 on a bestselling hanging egg chair that has a near-perfect five-star rating from more than 1,000 buyers at Dunelm .

The Singapore Hanging Egg Chair has been reduced from £199 to £124, with shoppers praising the seat for combining 'comfort and style'. It currently holds a 4.9-star rating on Dunelm after more than a thousand reviews. Made from durable metal and rattan, the chair is designed to withstand outdoor use while adding a stylish focal point to gardens, patios or conservatories.

This price is for the black frame with cream coloured pillows - it's also available in a light brown frame, for the full price of £199. The suspended egg-shaped seat is said to create a cocooning feel that's ideal for relaxing with a book or enjoying warm evenings outside. The chair also comes complete with a cushion for extra comfort.

With its woven finish and curved silhouette, it's designed to complement a range of outdoor styles, from modern patios to more classic garden spaces. Yimbly, an online marketplace owned by this site's parent company Reach PLC, shoppers can look to the Outsunny Rattan Leisure Garden Egg Chair, which is available for £122.56 with the discount code SPRING10.

With a similar cocooning egg shape, this alternative features four legs and a string weave design, with light slate grey or brown to choose from. Get the Singapore Hanging Egg Chair at a £75 discount Deals site Wowcher offers the Luxury Hanging Egg Chair with Plush Cushions, reduced in price from £199.99 to £89. It's at the cheaper end of the market but bear in mind that package and posting starts at £29.99.

With a modern grey or natural colour to choose from, this modern egg-shaped chair promises to be 'robust' and 'durable'. Shoppers have raved about Dunelm's Singapore Hanging Egg Chair, with one five-star review reading: 'Just perfect, so very comfortable. My grandson loves it as well.

' Another added: 'Perfect for chilling while watching and listening to the world of nature go by. ' Another review reads: 'Love love love it! It's comfy, it blends beautifully in the garden, it's relaxing and installation was a piece of cake.

' While one shopper commented: 'This chair is easy to build and totally blissful to rest in. It's a great bargain to boot.

' Someone else said in a longer review: 'The point of an egg chair is to combine comfort with a style with lots of curvature. This chair succeeds on both counts. The cushions are suitably supportive. The cushion for the head is separate and ties to the chair at whatever height is desired.

(I find it very comfortable - I am 6 foot 2 inches). The side openings are useful for reaching an adjacent mug of coffee or favourite book.

' One buyer added: 'The best egg chair with the widest cushion I found anywhere online. I bought it when it was on sale and couldn't be more pleased!

' And another wrote: 'Love this chair. It's perfect for looking at the garden and daydreaming.

' It has over a thousand five-star reviews from buyers but some people did find it tricky to put together, suggesting that it is possibly a two-person job. One review reads: 'Very comfortable chair and bigger than I'd anticipated, bought when reduced in price. Have only given 4 stars as it was a nightmare to assemble.

' One reviewer said: 'Really comfy and looks great but a bit of a pain to put together, the egg part comes in three sections that all need bolting together. Took us a while but worth it.





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Home Decor Bargain Hanging Egg Chair Dunelm Yimbly Outsunny Rattan Luxury Hanging Egg Chair Plush Cushions

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