Garden cabin rents surge to €2,200 annually as few units are built under new laws. Social Democrats call ministers out of touch with the rental crisis.

Garden cabin accommodations in Ireland are defying expectations by commanding premium rents despite a significant shortfall in new construction. Data from local authorities reveals only 335 notifications have been recorded since controversial legislation was enacted. This low uptake contrasts sharply with the exorbitant monthly fees charged by landlords for these small dwellings.

Garden Cabin Rental Prices Surge

Prospective tenants face steep costs for these non-traditional homes, with prices frequently exceeding standard market rates. A one-bedroom garden unit in Santry, Dublin 9, is advertised for 880 euros monthly. In Hollystown, Dublin 15, a 35-square-metre cabin commands 1,850 euros per month, amounting to nearly 22,200 euros annually. A property in Roundwood, Co. Wicklow, costs 1,150 euros monthly with bills on a fair usage basis. Other listings in Co. Cavan and Co. Westmeath range from 1,000 to 1,100 euros per month.

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Low Uptake Defies Housing Shortfall Predictions

The number of registered notifications is far below government projections for easing the housing shortage. South Dublin recorded the highest number at 40, while Cork County and Fingal each reported 26 notifications. Meath, Kildare, and Louth registered 21, 29, and 18 notifications respectively. Conversely, Monaghan and Roscommon lodged zero notifications, and Donegal and Mayo reported just two each. This data indicates the anticipated rush to build exempted developments has not materialized.

Potential Tenants Face Strict Selection Criteria

Landlords are imposing restrictive conditions that limit the availability of these cabins for most renters. The Roundwood property requires female tenants with private transport and prohibits pets. The Cavan listing demands professional tenants and references. Some properties offer basic amenities with cramped interiors, while others include luxuries like gas central heating. Many listings also specify that electricity and other utility bills are charged separately or on a fair usage basis.

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Political Opposition Criticizes Government Handling

Social Democrats housing spokesperson Rory Hearne accused Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Housing Minister James Browne of being out of touch. Hearne argued that the high rents and low supply demonstrate a lack of understanding of the rental crisis. The Progress Ireland think tank had initially suggested the regulations could unlock 350,000 additional homes. However, the current figures show the impact of the Exempted Development Regulations, effective since July, is minimal so far.

Rental Market Data Shows Continued Inflation

Despite the lack of new garden cabin units, overall rental prices continue to climb aggressively. A recent Daft.ie report confirmed a seven percent increase in rents over two months. The average monthly rent now stands at 2,239 euros, which is 43 percent above pre-pandemic levels. The government aims to build 60,000 homes annually to meet coalition targets. The failure of garden cabins to provide affordable alternatives highlights the severity of the ongoing accommodation crisis.