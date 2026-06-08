Gardeners Sing the Praises of Extendable Hedge Trimmer

Gardeners are raving about the VonHaus Pole Hedge Trimmer, an extendable hedge trimmer that makes cutting tall bushes much easier. With its dual-action blades and telescopic pole, this cordless trimmer can cut through branches up to 14mm thick and reach tall hedges without requiring ladders.

Gardeners sing the praises of an extendable hedge trimmer that makes cutting tall bushes much easier. The VonHaus Pole Hedge Trimmer is available for £74.99 on Amazon, with more than 500 units sold in the past month alone.

Equipped with dual-action blades, the cordless trimmer can cut through branches up to 14mm thick while helping to minimise vibration during use. The telescopic pole extends from 193cm to 244cm, enabling users to reach tall hedges without requiring ladders. The multi-angle cutting head can be adjusted between -45° to 90°, making it considerably easier to tackle horizontal, vertical and hard-to-reach sections of greenery.

To enhance comfort during lengthier gardening sessions, the hedge trimmer comes with an upgraded cross-body support harness, featuring a weight support cradle designed to alleviate strain on the arms and shoulders. Powered by a 20V battery, the cordless design affords greater freedom of movement around the garden while helping users avoid trailing cables. Weighing 3.8kg, it is designed to balance reach and cutting power with manageable handling.

The hedge trimmer makes it easier to tackle horizontal, vertical and hard-to-reach sections of greenery without the need for a ladder. Safety features include a two-stage start-up trigger and a protective blade cover, while the included battery and charger ensure gardeners have everything required to get started straight away. An alternative worth considering is the Gtech HT50 Long Reach Hedge Trimmer, available at a higher price of £249.99 from Robert Dyas.

This model offers up to 60 minutes of run time, weighs 2.94kg and comes complete with a shoulder strap harness. Argos also stocks the McGregor 41cm Cordless Hedge Trimmer for £45, reduced from £50. Suited to medium-sized hedges, this 18V electric tool comes equipped with a safety and hand guard to protect users. The VonHaus Pole Hedge Trimmer has earned an impressive 4.2 out of five-star rating from more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon.

One satisfied customer wrote: Very good value for money. The extendable pole makes cutting high and hard to reach bushes and shrubs much easier. A good quality hedge trimmer. Another added: Better than my old one.

Love VonHaus products anyway. Very sharp. Makes short work of thick bushes and (the) battery life (is) great. A third reviewer commented: This is the first cordless hedge trimmer I have bought.

It works well and is easy to use, the quality feels good. One customer deducted a star, noting: This is an OK trimmer, for less taxing hedges, lacks a bit of power but it gets the job done. Great with two batteries and the harness is OK to use, too. A further reviewer commented: Cut the hedge really well with a nice, neat finish.

It did struggle with some thicker stems, but this is a hedge cutter not a chainsaw. A bit heavy, but the finish of the hedge made up for a slight effort





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Gardeners Sing Praises of Extendable Hedge TrimmerGardeners are raving about an extendable hedge trimmer that makes cutting tall bushes much easier. The VonHaus Pole Hedge Trimmer is available on Amazon for £74.99 and has earned a 4.2-star rating from over 3,000 reviews. With its telescopic pole and multi-angle cutting head, users can reach tall hedges without ladders and achieve a cleaner finish. The trimmer also comes with a cross-body support harness for comfort during longer gardening sessions.

Read more »