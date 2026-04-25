Gardening Deals Bloom as Merseyside Set for Sunny Weekend

Home Bargains offers a 42% discount on the Flymo Mini Trim Corded Grass Trimmer as Merseyside prepares for a warm and sunny weekend, perfect for gardening. B&M also provides a similar option with the Black & Decker Lightweight Strimmer.

Merseyside residents are set to enjoy a beautiful weekend of sunshine and warm weather, creating ideal conditions for tackling garden maintenance. With the forecast promising a break from the recent rain, many are eager to get outdoors and spruce up their outdoor spaces.

Retailer Home Bargains is well-prepared to meet this demand, offering a range of gardening tools and equipment at competitive prices. A particularly attractive deal currently available is on the Flymo Mini Trim Corded Grass Trimmer, which has seen a significant price reduction from £34.99 to just £19.99 – a substantial 42% saving for shoppers. This mini trimmer is specifically designed with smaller gardens in mind, but it's also perfect for achieving those crisp, clean edges on larger lawns.

Its lightweight construction, weighing only 1.75kg, and ergonomic design prioritize user comfort, making gardening tasks less strenuous on the back and arms. The trimmer boasts a 230-watt motor, providing ample power for quick and efficient garden work, coupled with a 21cm cutting width that allows for covering larger areas in fewer passes. The motor operates at 6000 RPM, promising a smoother, more refined finish to your lawn with minimal effort.

Home Bargains highlights the trimmer’s ease of use and efficiency in its product description, emphasizing its suitability for both beginners and experienced gardeners. The compact design and corded operation make it a straightforward tool to operate and maintain. The inclusion of a cable storage system further enhances its practicality, allowing for neat and convenient storage after each use. This attention to detail demonstrates Home Bargains’ commitment to providing customers with user-friendly and well-designed products.

For those seeking alternative options, B&M offers the Black & Decker Lightweight Strimmer 250W at a price of £25. This strimmer also focuses on lightweight design and ease of use, featuring a 250-watt motor and a 23cm cutting swath, making it suitable for smaller gardens. While slightly heavier at 2.18kg, the Black & Decker model provides a comparable solution for maintaining lawn edges and trimming grass in confined spaces.

Its dimensions of 10.5cm (height) x 87cm (length) x 18.5cm (width) suggest a manageable size for storage and maneuverability. The availability of both the Flymo Mini Trim at Home Bargains and the Black & Decker Lightweight Strimmer at B&M provides consumers with choices to suit their individual needs and budgets. Both retailers are capitalizing on the favorable weather conditions and the increased demand for gardening supplies, offering attractive deals to encourage outdoor activity and garden upkeep.

This weekend presents a fantastic opportunity for Merseyside residents to take advantage of the sunshine and transform their gardens with these affordable and efficient tools





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