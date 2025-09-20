Gardening Expert Reveals the Ideal Time to Cut Your Grass Before Winter

A gardening expert provides advice on the best time to give your lawn its final trim before the winter months. Discover the optimal timing for grass cutting, along with essential winter garden maintenance tips to ensure a healthy lawn come springtime.

As the autumn months arrive, many of us naturally spend less time enjoying our gardens and outdoor spaces. This shift in seasons doesn't mean neglecting our gardens; however, proper maintenance is still crucial, even as temperatures drop. A gardening expert has shared insights on when to give your lawn its final trim before putting your gardening equipment away for the winter, a critical piece of advice for those unsure how to best prepare their lawns.

The advice came in response to a homeowner's query on social media, concerning whether to cut their 10cm-long grass before winter's arrival or wait until spring's warmer temperatures. The homeowner, new to lawn care and busy with a recent move and a baby, posted a picture of their overgrown lawn on Reddit, seeking guidance. The post read: 'Clueless whether to cut before winter sets in. First time having our own grass lawn and we have been pretty busy with the move and our baby so haven’t got round to cutting the grass. Obviously it's getting cold now, and I've heard there are optimal times to cut grass before winter, any advice on what I should do? I am a complete garden novice so be nice.' The Reddit post sparked a range of responses, revealing varied perspectives on the best approach to winter lawn care.\Social media users offered a variety of opinions. One commenter suggested leaving the grass uncut until spring, reasoning that this strategy, commonly advised in the United States where lawns are often covered in snow throughout winter, isn't necessarily the best approach for the UK. Their reasoning was that longer grass can photosynthesize more effectively with reduced winter sunlight. Another commenter provided more practical advice, suggesting a light trim to neaten the lawn before winter, as the homeowner would be looking at it for several months. They cautioned against cutting the grass too short and highlighted that wet conditions can cause more damage from walking on the lawn than from cutting it. Official guidance from gardening experts at Hayter provides a more definitive timeframe. They advise that UK households should cease grass cutting in late October or early November. Based on this recommendation, the ideal time for a final lawn trim aligns with the week of Halloween. These experts explained that mowing should be stopped when temperatures consistently reach six degrees Celsius or lower. They also noted that, if the late autumn and early winter are warmer than usual, mowing could continue into early to mid-November. Moreover, they stressed the importance of ongoing garden maintenance even after the mowing season ends.\Even though the mowing season is coming to an end, there are still other maintenance tasks that should be performed to maintain a healthy lawn during the winter months. They recommend that homeowners continue regular garden maintenance tasks to ensure the lawn's health through the winter months and into the spring. These tasks should be done as needed. Late autumn and early winter are prime times for maintaining garden borders and removing fallen leaves. For the remainder of autumn, it's important to keep up with this maintenance. It is essential to perform regular clean-ups in garden borders and remove leaves as needed to ensure the lawn and garden health throughout the winter. So, it seems the lawn mower can stay out for a little longer, with a few more weeks of gardening to look forward to. Planning and timing are key elements, so it's necessary to keep the advice in mind and decide based on your location and the weather conditions





