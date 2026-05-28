Former England football manager Gareth Southgate travels across the UK to understand the challenges facing young men and boys, and explores the solutions that can help this generation thrive.

The former England football manager travels across the UK to understand challenges facing young men and boys . In a new BBC documentary, former England football manager Gareth Southgate will confront the crisis he believes is facing young men and boys and look at the solutions that can help this generation thrive.

Gareth Southgate: Changing the Game for Young Men will air at 9pm on Monday 6 at BBC One and BBC iPlayer. After a long career in football, captaining teams, working with young players and leading England, Gareth is now using this experience to focus on helping young men and boys reach their potential.

He's already spoken about the need for more positive male role models and how many young men and boys feel isolated or find it hard to open up about how they're feeling. Now, he wants to hear directly from them. Gareth Southgate: Changing the Game for Young Men moves beyond the recent conversations around the manosphere and looks at the everyday issues many are dealing with - school, employment, identity, mental health and life at home.

Travelling across the UK, he'll speak to young men and boys about what's really going on in their lives and ask why so many feel lost and unsure about their futures. He meets boys falling behind at school, young men struggling to find work and those growing up without father figures. He also meets young inmates in prison to understand what led them into crime.

Looking at the knock on effects on society of when they become disengaged, Gareth explores what could turn things around for this generation so they can succeed and realise their ambitions. Gareth Southgate says: This is the next step in my purpose to get young men and boys moving in the right direction rather than falling behind. I wanted them to speak openly and without judgement about what's really going on in their lives.

Through these conversations, I've gained a better understanding of the challenges they face. It's been a fascinating experience, and I am so grateful to everyone I met who were brave enough to share their stories. I hope this documentary will go some way towards changing the national conversation and encourage us all to support them in realising their potential.

Gian Quaglieni, BBC Commissioning Editor, says: Gareth Southgate is in a unique position to explore why so many boys feel like they're falling behind and to think differently about what might help. This film steps away from polarised arguments and instead listens to how young people really feel and what they're dealing with. These are important conversations - and not always easy - but they need to be heard.

Gareth Southgate: Changing the Game for Young Men (1x60) is a documentary produced by Cardiff Productions for the BBC. The Executive producer is Narinder Minhas and the Director is Samuel Palmer. It was commissioned by Joanna Carr, Head of BBC Current Affairs. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Gian Quaglieni





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