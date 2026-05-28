Gareth Southgate Fronts BBC Documentary on Men's Mental Health Crisis

Former England manager Gareth Southgate is set to take on a new role in a BBC documentary on the men's mental health crisis. The documentary, titled Gareth Southgate: Changing the Game for Young Men, will explore everyday issues experienced by young men, including employment, identity, school, mental health and issues at home.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate is set to take on an unlikely new TV role away from the world of football, as he's set to front a BBC documentary on the men's mental health crisis .

The football legend, 55, will follow in the footsteps of Louis Theroux by examining the 'manosphere' and its rising impact on this generation. Discussing the project, Gareth said: This is the next step in my purpose to get young men and boys moving in the right direction rather than falling behind. I wanted them to speak openly and without judgement about what's really going on in their lives.

Through these conversations, I've gained a better understanding of the challenges they face. It's been a fascinating experience, and I am so grateful to everyone I met who were brave enough to share their stories.

Gareth, who was in charge of the England national team from 2016 to 2024, said: This is the next step in my purpose to get young men and boys moving in the right direction rather than falling behind, He told The Sun: I hope this documentary will go some way towards changing the national conversation and encourage us all to support them in realising their potential. Titled Gareth Southgate: Changing the Game for Young Men, the programme will air on BBC One on June 8, at 9pm.

It sees Gareth explore everyday issues experienced by young men, including employment, identity, school, mental health and issues at home. During his travels across the UK, he meets young men having difficulty finding work, boys falling behind at school as well as those without father figures. Gareth visits a prison where he and young inmates discuss their reasons for going into crime.

Gian Quaglieni, Commissioning Editor for BBC Current Affairs, said: Gareth Southgate is in a unique position to explore why so many boys feel like they're falling behind and to think differently about what might help. This film steps away from polarised arguments and instead listens to how young people really feel and what they're dealing with. These are important conversations - and not always easy - but they need to be heard.

Earlier this year, Louis Theroux sent out a warning to parents of boys - following abusive run-ins while filming his Manosphere documentary for Netflix. During the 90-minute film Inside the Manosphere, Louis examined how prominent male content creators are helping form young men's ideas about masculinity. He met the likes of Harrison Sullivan (aka HSTikkyTokky), Myron Gaines, Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy (aka Sneako), Justin Waller and Ed Matthews.

The 56-year-old entered their world and learned how these individuals highlight their respective views on traditional gender roles and values. Meanwhile, the Manosphere itself refers to an online network - including forums, websites and blogs - that promote anti-feminist beliefs, masculinity and misogyny. At the beginning of the documentary, Louis remarks how he had noticed 'parts of the Internet were being taken over' by male influencers claiming to provide young men with 'cheat codes to win at life'.

Louis told The Mirror: These aren't figures on the margins - anyone who's got kids, and especially boys, will know that they are making inroads into the culture. Their influence is being felt in schools, in the workplace and all across the internet





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