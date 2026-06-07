Garnier Ambre Solaire Launches New SPF Sun Water for Sensitive Skin

Garnier's Ambre Solaire brand, celebrating 90 years, introduces the Sensitive Advanced Hydrating Sun Water SPF 30. This dual-phase, ultra-lightweight mist promises triple defence against UVA/UVB, water, sweat and sand. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, it is non-sticky, leaves no white marks, and features a long-lasting coconut-vanilla scent. User reviews highlight its glowy finish and suitability for sensitive skin, though some note a slight tackiness. Competitors like Caudalie and NIVEA are mentioned.

Garnier 's Ambre Solaire has remained a household name in sun protection for years, with countless shoppers trusting the brand for budget-friendly yet reliable SPF products.

Its newest offering is now being described as a 'game changer' by holidaymakers and sun enthusiasts seeking robust defence against harmful UV rays. From pioneering the original 'crème totale', introducing the first mousse formulation, developing the first SPF product, creating the first transparent textures, and launching the first sensitive skin specialist range, Garnier has dedicated decades to adapting to evolving beauty trends, earning recognition for its groundbreaking developments.

As Ambre Solaire marks its 90th milestone, Garnier has unveiled its innovative Sensitive Advanced Hydrating Sun Water SPF 30. The dual-phase formulation delivers robust protection through an exceptionally lightweight mist that resembles skincare more than conventional sun lotion. This latest product addresses the increasing appetite for sun protection that feels weightless on skin. Enhanced with Hyaluronic Acid, the formulation aims to moisturise while providing triple defence against UVA and UVB rays.

Garnier claims the lightweight spray leaves no white marks on any skin tone and features an 'addictive' coconut-vanilla scent that lasts on both skin and hair for up to eight hours. Unlike thicker creams that can make skin feel sticky or greasy, the Sun Water has been developed with a quick-absorbing, non-sticky formula that can be easily worn under makeup or topped up during the day. It's also vegan, cruelty-free and dermatologically approved.

The new Sensitive Advanced Hydrating Sun Water SPF 30 protects the skin from UV damage and has triple resistance to water, sweat and sand. For those looking at other options, there are various rival SPF waters available. Caudalie's Very High Protection Sun Water SPF50+ costs £22 and absorbs 'instantly without a greasy finish', leaving skin feeling soft, hydrated and delicately fragranced with white flowers and coconut water.

Another competitor is the NIVEA Sun UV Face Shimmer & Care Sun Spray SPF 30, which typically retails at £16.99 but is currently £8.49 at Boots, £8.50 at Amazon and LookFantastic, and at Tesco (for Clubcard holders). Despite its recent arrival on the shelves, initial feedback indicates that Sun Water is already a hit. One reviewer remarked: "Love the texture and look this gives your skin! It adds a beautiful glowy look, it's almost like body glow.

The texture is very watery, so it's easy to distribute all over the skin. I do think it takes a minute to absorb into the skin but I think it's worth it as the glow maintains. I love it and can't wait to wear it every day on holiday!

" Similarly, another pleased buyer penned: "A total game changer if you hate that sticky, greasy feeling of traditional sun creams. Because it's a bi-phase formula, you have to give it a good shake, but it sprays on so lightly and absorbs instantly. It feels cooling on the skin and didn't clog my pores or cause any irritation, which is rare for my sensitive skin.

" Another customer commented: "This is a lovely sunscreen that absorbs really well without any sticky or greasy feeling. It absorbs instantly and leaves skin feeling protected and smooth. It has a light vanilla fragrance. There's no white cast or transfer.

" Someone else noted: "Easy to use and doesn't feel heavy on the skin," adding: "I love the easy-to-use spray and love the fact it leaves my skin feeling smooth and hydrated rather than heavy and clogged. It's also sand and water-resistant, making this the perfect UV protection for those sunny days at the beach.

" However, some shoppers have discovered that the formula has a somewhat 'tacky' quality, which may not suit those who favour oily textures. One explained: "It's a lovely product, however it does stay slightly tacky, which is a bit of a shame as it's very light on the skin otherwise.

I prefer a softer feel or a light oil feel, but it is a bit tacky on my face, so the only reason I am leaving is 4 stars as I have a preference for sun creams and mists.

" However, another praised it as '1 solid, budget-friendly daily SPF for sensitive skin', remarking: "I found it comfortable and effective, especially for everyday sun exposure. Not yet tried for intense beach days but I think it will absolutely give the coverages needed.

" Garnier was established in 1904, and its Ambre Solaire range dates back to the 1930s. Initially developed after company founder Eugène Schueller suffered sunburn himself, Ambre Solaire introduced one of the earliest filtered tanning oils just as paid summer holidays became more accessible throughout Europe. Over the years, the brand evolved alongside shifting lifestyles, launching everything from moisturising family sun milks and after-sun treatments to child-friendly SPF collections and invisible spray formulations.

This rich heritage underscores the brand's commitment to innovation in sun care, culminating in products like the Sensitive Advanced Hydrating Sun Water that continue to meet modern demands for effective, user-friendly UV protection





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Garnier Ambre Solaire Sun Protection SPF Sunscreen Sun Water Sensitive Skin Hyaluronic Acid Beauty UV Defence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cher Launches Glamorous Garnier Campaign Amid Family revelations and Son's Conservatorship BattleCher, 80, headlines a new Garnier hair campaign with Xochitl Gomez, promoting sleek styles for a new generation. The news follows personal disclosures about her newly discovered 15-year-old granddaughter and her ongoing legal efforts to secure a conservatorship for her son Elijah Allman, who struggles with addiction and financial instability.

Read more »

Celeb Gogglebox fans 'turn off' as they deliver brutal verdict on new starsCelebrity Gogglebox returned to screens for a brand new series but it appears some viewers were not that impressed

Read more »

I ditched the party scene for a wellness escape at a celeb-loved hotel in IbizaWriter Grace Salmon checked into Ibiza’s chicest wellness retreat to find the softer side of the party island

Read more »

SPF lip balms you need right now to stop sun damage and chappingYour lips need SPF too - shop the best balms for hot weather now.

Read more »