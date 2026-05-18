Garnier Keratin Sleek Shampoo and Diamond Sleek Smoothing Spray: Reviews and Benefits

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more An under £5 keratin smoothing shampoo that effectively tackles frizz from the very first wash is rivalling expensive brands, with users raving about how it leaves hair 'sleek and shiny'. Garnier’s new expert four-step routine for sleek hair has hit shelves this month, promising up to three days of frizz-free shine without a salon visit. Priced from just £4, it harnesses Keratin Smoothing Complexes and nourishing Argan Oil at a brilliant value. One user praised the results, saying: 'shiny, no frizz, does what it says on the tube'.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more An under £5 keratin smoothing shampoo that effectively tackles frizz from the very first wash is rivalling expensive brands, with users raving about how it leaves hair 'sleek and shiny'.

Garnier’s new expert four-step routine for sleek hair has hit shelves this month, promising up to three days of frizz-free shine without a salon visit. Priced from just £4, it harnesses Keratin Smoothing Complexes and nourishing Argan Oil at a brilliant value. One user praised the results, saying: 'shiny, no frizz, does what it says on the tube'.

Garnier Keratin Sleek Shampoo, 200ml £4 The first step in the four-step routine, the shampoo helps cleanse your hair whilst the added four per cent Keratin Smoothing Complex and nourishing Argan Oil formula provides your hair with lasting smoothness and brilliant shine, too. Effectively tackling frizz from the very first wash, whilst leaving your hair feeling soft and manageable, this is a wash that would make you look forward to hair wash day.

Shop Diamond Sleek Smoothing Spray, 150ml £5 If you’re looking to dial up the shine on dull hair then this multi-purpose spray is what you need. Not only does it shield and smooth hair to reduce frizz even in high humidity but it works by coating the hair fibre to boost light reflection from all angles, delivering a diamond-like shine.

Shop The new Garnier Keratin Sleek range is a four-step system designed to transform frizzy, dull hair into sleek, glossy lengths. Keratin is your hair’s natural building block, a protective protein that keeps strands smooth, strong, and shiny. Heat styling, colouring, and sun exposure can break it down, leaving hair dry, frizzy or weak.

Salon treatments have surged in popularity in recent years, with keratin-based products offering a convenient way to repair and smooth damaged hair without the time, expense, or commitment of frequent salon visits. For frizz-prone, dry hair, keratin is a game-changer, helping refill those ‘gaps’ in the hair, helping smooth the outer layer of your hair so it looks sleeker, feels softer, and is less prone to breakage.

The new Garnier Keratin Sleek range includes a shampoo, conditioner, mask, and smoothing spray





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Keratin Sleek Shampoo Diamond Sleek Smoothing Spray Garniermakeup Garnier Keratin Sleek Range Hair Care Ornaments

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