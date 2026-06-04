Garnier Unveils Sensitive Advanced Hydrating Sun Water SPF30, A Lightweight, Budget‑Friendly Sunscreen Mist

Celebrating 90 years of Ambre Solaire, Garnier launches a bi‑phase SPF30 mist enriched with hyaluronic acid, offering water, sweat and sand resistance, a non‑sticky finish and a subtle coconut‑vanilla scent at a price below competing sun‑water sprays.

Garnier , long recognised for reliable sun protection , has taken another step forward with the launch of its Sensitive Advanced Hydrating Sun Water SPF30. The new offering arrives as the Ambre Solaire line celebrates its 90‑year anniversary and reflects the brand's history of pioneering sun‑care innovations, from the first total‑cream formula to the earliest mousse and mist textures that incorporated advanced UV filters such as Mexoryl XS.

The latest product is a bi‑phase, lightweight mist that can be used on the face, body, hair and scalp. It promises broad‑spectrum protection while feeling more like a skincare serum than a traditional sunscreen. The formula is enriched with hyaluronic acid to deliver lasting moisture and is engineered to resist water, sweat and sand, making it especially suitable for beach outings, festivals and hot daily commutes.

According to Garnier, the spray leaves no visible white cast on any skin tone and carries a subtle coconut‑vanilla fragrance that persists for up to eight hours on both skin and hair. The non‑sticky, quick‑absorbing texture is intended to sit comfortably beneath makeup or be reapplied throughout the day without leaving a greasy residue. The product is also vegan, cruelty‑free and has been dermatologically tested.

Priced at £8.49, it is positioned as a budget‑friendly alternative to competing sun‑water sprays such as Caudalie's Very High Protection Sun Water SPF50+ (around £22) and Ultrasun Family Wet Skin Spray SPF50 (currently discounted to about £17.60). Garnier's offering undercuts these rivals by a significant margin while still delivering SPF30 protection. Early consumer feedback has been largely positive. Reviewers have praised the mist for its light feel, instant absorption, cooling sensation and lack of irritation on sensitive skin.

Many highlighted the ease of shaking the bi‑phase bottle before use, noting that the spray feels airy and leaves the skin smooth and hydrated without a greasy film. Some users reported a faint vanilla scent and emphasized that there is no white cast or transfer onto clothing. A few critics, however, mentioned a slight tackiness that they felt could be off‑putting for those who prefer an oilier finish, assigning a four‑star rating for that reason.

Overall, the consensus points to a solid, affordable daily SPF that works well for everyday exposure and could prove effective for more intense sun activities. Garnier's Ambre Solaire line, founded in 1904 and popular since the 1930s, continues to evolve with this new addition, reinforcing the brand's reputation for accessible, innovative sun‑care solutions





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Garnier Sun Protection SPF30 Mist Ambre Solaire Budget Sunscreen

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Garnier Unveils Sensitive Advanced Hydrating Sun Water SPF30Garnier has launched its new Sensitive Advanced Hydrating Sun Water SPF30, a bi-phase formula that provides robust protection and moisturizes the skin.

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