Garrett Morris Responds to Viral Photo of His Bulge

Garrett Morris, a founding cast member of Saturday Night Live, has gone viral with an eye-popping snap of his bulge. He has responded to the comments on the photo with a hilarious response, pointing out that he is more than just his body. Morris also announced his upcoming memoir, Ain't That A B****, which is set to be released next year.

Original SNL cast member Garrett Morris has gone viral with an eye-popping snap of his bulge and offered a hilarious response to fans. The 89-year-old star, who is one of the founding cast members of the sketch comedy series, was featured in an Instagram photo shared by actress Taraji P. Henson earlier this week.

She had been celebrating her official Broadway debut in Joe Turner's Come And Gone and gave a glimpse at some of the stars who came to support her during the special milestone. And while Morris and Henson posed for a seemingly innocent picture together, social media users flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on a very specific aspect in the snap.

Henson has since taken down the slide from the Instagram carousel, but that didn't stop some followers from still commenting on the iconic actor's pants. One penned, 'Now why yall didn't fix jr pants?!

' while referring to his character Uncle Junior on The Jamie Foxx Show. Original SNL cast member Garrett Morris, 89, has gone viral with an eye-popping snap of his bulge and offered a hilarious response to fans And while Morris and Henson posed for a seemingly innocent picture together, social media users flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on a very specific aspect in the snap 'Now who took that picture. yal could've told the man to straighten his britches,' another typed out.

A fan wrote, 'LMAOOOOO YALL DONE MADE THIS LADY POST AND DELETE. i know jr called her like put it back,' and one shared, 'YALL SHE REMOVED IT.

' Read More Bowen Yang finally breaks silence on shock mid-season SNL exit Over on X, more offered their comments as one said, 'Are y'all seeing what I'm seeing,' while another added, 'Y'all notice something or have I lost my d*** mind? ' 'Taraji looks amazing, Garrett is a legend, but can we all be honest for second? My eyes wandered somewhere else, and now I can't unsee it. The longer you look, the more questions you start asking.

' And earlier this week on Thursday, Morris jumped to his main Instagram page to share his response in regards to the viral photo. 'Well, hello there. I'm Garrett Morris and it seems I've caused quite a stir because of a recent photo where it looks like I have a baby boa constrictor between my legs,' he began in a clip.

'Now, I don't mind holding up these stereotypes usually given to Black men but ladies and gentleman, I'm more than a body. I'm a brain too, okay?

' he humorously added while pointing towards his head. Morris then told his followers and fans about his upcoming memoir Ain't That A B**** which is set to be released next year. One penned, 'Now why yall didn't fix jr pants?!

' while referring to his character Uncle Junior on The Jamie Foxx Show 'Well, hello there. I'm Garrett Morris and it seems I've caused quite a stir because of a recent photo where it looks like I have a baby boa constrictor between my legs,' he began in a clip 'Which is what I thought when I saw that picture of me and Taraji Henson. I said





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