Garrett Rodgers claims his brother Cory Rodgers acted after years of alleged abuse by their father Gary Rodgers, who was fatally shot during a Thanksgiving gathering.

Cory Rodgers has been charged with first-degree murder and other offenses following the fatal shooting of his father, Gary Rodgers, 63, in Washington, Pennsylvania. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon inside the family home, sparking a complex legal and familial situation as Gary's other son, Garrett Rodgers, 44, publicly defended his brother.

Chronology of the Shooting Incident

The events unfolded during a Thanksgiving dinner when Gary Rodgers allegedly became agitated because he was not permitted to smoke a cigarette indoors. Gary left the gathering early, expressing frustration over the restriction, and returned to his home shortly thereafter. Cory Rodgers, 30, arrived later that afternoon to drop off their mother, Ilona Rodgers, and brought a plate of food for his father.

Also read Guy Fieri Ditches Bleached Hair for Gray Look at Thanksgiving

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI, a friend accompanied Cory to the residence. Investigators state that Gary Rodgers allegedly made homophobic comments toward this guest, which triggered a violent escalation. Cory responded by hurling an oxygen tank through the glass of the front door, threatened to retrieve a firearm, and temporarily exited the home.

Police reports indicate that Cory subsequently returned to the house armed with a weapon and shot his father in the head. Gary was found sitting in a reclining chair suffering from the gunshot wound. Investigators arrived at the scene to discover Gary in this condition, leading to Cory's immediate arrest and arraignment later that same evening.

Advertisement

Garrett Rodgers Alleges Long Term Abuse

Garrett Rodgers has stepped forward to offer context for his brother's actions, alleging that Gary Rodgers subjected both sons to years of severe physical and emotional abuse. Garrett told CBS News that while he acknowledges the shooting was horrific, he believes Cory is not inherently a bad person and suggests the act was a momentary loss of control rather than premeditated malice.

Garrett detailed specific instances of violence, claiming Gary once attempted to kill their mother, Ilona Rodgers, with a baseball bat a couple of years ago. He further stated that as children, he and Cory were beaten, thrown around the house, and threatened with knives and other weapons. He emphasized that the brothers endured this treatment for years without seeking intervention.

Other relatives have corroborate claims that Gary previously threatened to harm Cory and his young granddaughter. Garrett described the situation as an accident born from a breaking point, stating, My brother just kind of snapped. He insisted that despite the tragedy, Cory's character should not be defined solely by this event.

Legal Charges and Court Proceedings

Cory Rodgers faces multiple serious charges, including first-degree murder, burglary, aggravated assault, and flight to avoid apprehension. He has not yet entered a plea in the matter. The Allegheny County Court denied him bond, ordering him to remain in jail until his preliminary hearing scheduled for December 15.

Advertisement

Garrett Rodgers clarified his position on the legal proceedings, stating that he does not want the charges against his brother to be dismissed entirely. However, he is requesting that the severity of the current charges be reduced. He maintains that the justice system should account for the long history of abuse his family experienced.

Family Impact and Financial Hardships

The shooting has left the Rodgers family in a state of crisis, particularly affecting Ilona Rodgers, who has been disabled for approximately 20 years. Garrett expressed deep concern for his mother's well-being, noting that she struggles to manage her finances on a month-to-month basis even before this tragedy. He is focused on staying by her side and alleviating the burden on her during this time.

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the family with expenses and support Ilona, who is reportedly battling cancer. The fundraiser highlights the financial strain caused by the loss of Gary and the ongoing medical needs of his wife. Garrett stated that any financial contribution could make a significant difference in helping the family navigate this difficult period.

Garrett admitted that his relationship with his father was poor and that he never expected the situation to end in violence. He expressed a desire for his brother to be reunited with his daughter and family, emphasizing the emotional toll the arrest has taken on everyone involved. The family is now attempting to rebuild their lives amidst the legal proceedings and personal grief.