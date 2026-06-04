Garth Brooks Nears Historic $2 Billion Music Catalog Sale, Poised to Set Solo Artist Record

Country superstar Garth Brooks is negotiating to sell his entire music catalog, including songwriting and recording rights, in a deal potentially valued between $1 billion and over $2 billion. If completed, the sale would surpass Michael Jackson's record for a solo artist's catalog. The transaction reflects a booming market where investment firms and giants like Sony are acquiring iconic catalogs for their revenue streams.

Country music legend Garth Brooks , 64, is reportedly in negotiations for a landmark sale of his entire music catalog, including both songwriting and recorded music rights , with potential valuations ranging from $1 billion to over $2 billion, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

If finalized, this transaction would establish a new benchmark, surpassing the previous record for a solo artist's catalog, which was the approximately $1.2 billion valuation of Michael Jackson's estate. The deal would encompass his extensive discography featuring 20 number-one Billboard hits and a career spanning more than 36 years.

Brooks has achieved unprecedented commercial success, selling over 200 million records in the United States alone, as certified by the RIAA, with his most recent album, 2023's 'Time Traveler,' achieving platinum status by selling one million units. His catalog includes iconic anthems such as 'Friends in Low Places,' 'The Dance,' 'The Thunder Rolls,' and 'More Than a Memory.

' This move is part of a broader trend where established musicians monetize their life's work through major acquisitions by investment firms and media conglomerates. Recent examples include Sony's $500 million purchase of Bruce Springsteen's catalog in 2021 and its $1.3 billion acquisition of Queen's music in 2024. Justin Bieber sold his catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management for $200 million in 2023, while Justin Timberlake's sale was valued at $100 million in 2022.

The involvement of companies like Hipgnosis and Sony reflects a growing investor appetite for music rights as stable, long-term assets that generate steady royalty income from streaming, radio, and other uses. Brooks's catalog's immense value is underscored by his enduring popularity, evidenced by nearly 82 million monthly listeners and over 30 billion streams on Spotify alone, metrics that rival contemporary artists.

A sale would not only represent a personal windfall but also signal the continuing financial maturity of the music industry's intellectual property market. Beyond his commercial achievements, Brooks is a decorated artist with honors including two Grammy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize. His personal life includes marriage to fellow country star Trisha Yearwood since 2005, following his divorce from first wife Sandy Mahl, with whom he shares three adult daughters.

His recent activities include a highly successful Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which ran from early 2023 through March 2025, grossing $130 million over 72 shows and receiving critical acclaim, adding to his legacy of four global headlining tours





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