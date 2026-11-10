Gartner Predicts Open-Weight Models Will Handle 90% of Enterprise AI Workflows

Gartner analysts forecast that open-weight models will execute 90% of enterprise agentic AI steps by 2030, citing massive cost savings and strategic control over routine operational tasks.

Gartner has issued a stark warning to for-profit AI model developers regarding the future economic landscape of artificial intelligence. The analyst firm states that these companies will likely chase revenue from only ten percent of the steps involved in agentic AI workflows. The remaining ninety percent are expected to be handled by open-weight models due to significant cost and efficiency advantages.

Cost Efficiency of Open Models

Mark Petty, senior director, and Raymond Paquet, group vice president at Gartner, published their findings in a document titled "Open-Weight Models Will Run 90% of Enterprise Agentic Workflow Steps." They noted that nine in ten agent workflow steps are routine in nature. These routine tasks can be handled by open-weight models at parity with closed models but for a quarter of the price of the cheapest closed alternative.

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Typical operational workflows involve hundreds of routine executions. These include classification, tool calling, passing, validating, and reconciling data. Gartner observes that open-weight models can manage hundreds of these routine steps for every single step that requires frontier reasoning capabilities. This distinction creates a clear divide between routine processing and complex problem solving.

When comparing costs against the cheapest closed model at the same performance score, the open model costs a quarter as much. In scenarios where a frontier model is run on every step, the open model costs as little as a twentieth. These figures represent the best-case numbers for open-weight adoption in enterprise environments.

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Strategic Control Over Data

The analysts admit that current open models can be more verbose and may retry operations more often. Consequently, the saving per task against a frontier model is closer to five or six times rather than twenty times. Despite this reduction in ideal savings, the cost benefit remains a welcome by-product rather than the primary goal of the transition.

Gartner argues that years of workflow history form a large part of what an acquirer pays for in a SaaS company. Every routine step sent to a frontier API moves a slice of this value outside the company's perimeter. Open-weights preserve control over these critical historical data assets and operational processes.

The two analysts offer a specific strategic planning assumption for the industry. They predict that by 2030, ninety percent of enterprise operational agent workflow steps will execute on open-weight models. Enterprises will mostly adopt domain-specific open-weight models because they perform well in scenarios where a small number of highly stable steps run millions of times a month.

The Role of Model Harnesses

Most models are already becoming commodities in the current market. Harnesses, which are the tools that run agents and manage agent fleets, are now the primary source of value in AI products. A good harness saves money, imposes strong guardrails, and manages agent fleets effectively.

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One of the key roles of these harnesses is to route work to the most appropriate model for a job. This routing should occur without users noticing any impact on their experience. Less powerful harnesses leave users with more work to do and less automation. The sophistication of the harness determines the efficiency of the entire AI workflow.

Frontier models will continue to have a role as the engine of research and development. They are effectively treated as capital expense in corporate budgets. Open-weight models become an operational expense after frontier models have done the heavy lifting of initial research and development.