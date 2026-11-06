Gary Hardgrave Questions If Anthony Albanese Can Be Impeached Amidst Political Tensions

Radio host Gary Hardgrave and Mia Schlicht discuss removing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese through impeachment or vote of no confidence due to economic concerns.

On Thursday, Brisbane-based 4BC radio host Gary Hardgrave publicly questioned whether Australians could utilize impeachment proceedings to remove Prime Minister Anthony Albanese from office. The broadcast segment highlighted growing dissatisfaction with current leadership, citing economic strain, rising censorship, and the influence of self-serving bureaucrats as key drivers for this controversial proposal.

Constitutional Mechanisms for Removing a PM

Hardgrave opened the discussion by asking if the United States could use its terminology to impeach the current head of government, arguing that citizens should not have to wait until the next general election to address poor leadership. He noted that while the Australian constitution makes impeachment difficult, alternative methods exist for removing a Prime Minister, such as losing a vote of no confidence on the floor of the House of Representatives.

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He also referenced the historical precedent set by Governor General John Kerr in 1975, when Kerr used his power to withdraw his commission and dismiss the Labor Government led by Gough Whitlam. This rare event remains a significant part of Australia's constitutional history regarding executive power and the removal of elected officials from high office.

Mia Schlicht Criticizes Leadership Presence

Mia Schlicht, executive director at the conservative think tank The Samuel Griffith Society, joined the broadcast to argue that Anthony Albanese lacks the commanding presence of previous world leaders. She contrasted the current Prime Minister with historical figures like Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill, who she claimed could bring nations to a standstill through eloquent speech and strong ideas.

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Schlicht asserted that the current Prime Minister struggles to get through a single speech without what she described as lies. She stated that Australians feel completely underrepresented by their current leader and expressed a need for a prime minister who is truly selfless and committed to core values, even when those positions are not politically popular.

Political Polls Show Slumping Labor Support

This conversation follows recent polling data showing support for the Labor Party slumping to its equal lowest level since Anthony Albanese took office. The latest Newspoll indicated a two-point drop in Labor's primary support, which has allowed Pauline Hanson's One Nation party to retain its lead in primary vote standings, although Hanson's support remained unchanged at 28 per cent.

The poll also revealed that the Coalition made significant ground, recording 21 per cent primary support, which placed them ahead of the Greens at 13 per cent and other parties at 11 per cent. In terms of preferred prime minister, Anthony Albanese remained ahead with 44 per cent, followed by Pauline Hanson at 30 per cent and Coalition leader Angus Taylor at 26 per cent.

Economic Concerns and Bureaucratic Red Tape

Mia Schlicht argued that bureaucratic red tape is strangling small businesses, a problem she attributed to politicians and bureaucrats who have never worked in the real world. She claimed that these individuals do not understand how excessive legislation impacts productivity and suggested that having politicians with business experience might lead to better policy outcomes and reduced regulatory burdens.

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Hardgrave added that many Australians are frustrated with the current economic climate, noting that the nation is grappling with social fragmentation and a sense that the country is falling apart. He emphasized the signal sent by a Prime Minister with three flags and expressed disappointment with the general state of affairs under the current administration.

Approval Ratings and Public Sentiment

Recent approval ratings highlight the challenges facing the Labor government, with Anthony Albanese holding a net approval rating of minus-23. This figure indicates that 59 per cent of voters are dissatisfied with his performance, a sentiment exacerbated by Australia's worsening cost-of-living crisis. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson improved her net approval rating to minus-1, with 47 per cent of voters satisfied with her performance.

The data also showed that One Nation's primary support remained steady at 28 per cent, while Labor's lowest primary vote on record in a Newspoll was 26 per cent in 2011 during the Julia Gillard leadership. These figures underscore the complex political landscape and the varying levels of public trust in different political entities and leaders across the country.