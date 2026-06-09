Gary Lineker Declares 'Done' with Romance After Two Divorces, Embraces Bachelorhood

Football legend and broadcaster Gary Lineker has openly stated that he is finished with romantic relationships following two divorces. In a candid conversation on Louis Theroux's podcast, the 65-year-old former England striker expressed his contentment with being single, emphasizing his appreciation for independence and a life unencumbered by partnership obligations. Lineker reflected on his past marriages, the profound challenge of his son's childhood leukemia, and how football served as a crucial escape during that traumatic period. While acknowledging the physical and emotional complexities of aging alone, he humorously dismissed pursuing new romance and confirmed he is happily devoted to his current life with his dog and his close relationship with his four adult sons.

Football pundit and former England striker Gary Lineker , now 65, has declared that he is effectively finished with pursuing romantic relationships following the end of his two marriages.

Speaking candidly during an episode of Louis Theroux's podcast, Lineker expressed a firm sense of contentment and acceptance with his single status, having now spent approximately ten years as a bachelor. He emphasized his enjoyment of solitude and personal freedom, stating, I like being on my own. I've got so accustomed to it now and being slightly selfish, but unanswerable to anyone.

This mindset, he explained, feels natural at this stage of his life, and he cannot envision himself cohabiting with a partner again. When directly asked if he was simply alone in a large house, he clarified his situation with a mix of humor and warmth, noting it is me and a dog. But my boys are always around, adding, I'm absolutely happy on my own.

His four sons, George, Harry, Tobias, and Angus, from his first marriage to Michelle Cockayne, maintain a close and active presence in his life. Lineker's first marriage to Michelle Cockayne, which began in 1986, spanned two decades and produced their four sons. Their union weathered significant trials, most notably a devastating health crisis when their eldest son, George, was diagnosed with leukemia at just eight weeks old.

Lineker, then playing for Tottenham Hotspur, and Michelle endured an extraordinarily difficult period, with Michelle residing at the hospital for seven months while their son underwent chemotherapy. Reflecting on that brutal time, Lineker credited football with providing a vital mental respite. He explained that returning to training and playing was the only time he could temporarily switch off from the constant worry, calling it incredibly helpful.

Fortunately, George, now 34, made a full recovery and is described as incredibly healthy, a fitness machine, and possessing a lovely sense of humour about his early ordeal. Following his divorce from Michelle in 2006, Lineker married Welsh model and actress Danielle Bux in a ceremony in Italy in 2009. This marriage lasted seven years before they separated, reportedly due to Lineker's decision not to have more children, a point of irreconcilable difference.

Despite the split, the former couple have maintained a friendly and amicable relationship, often being seen together for dinner dates and holidays. Danielle subsequently moved to Los Angeles to further her acting career and later had another daughter with her new partner.

During the podcast, when questioned about his physical needs, Lineker responded with characteristic wit, joking that at his age, pursuing such matters involves so much effort, and making a reference to a big blue pill, clearly indicating a lack of interest in re-entering the dating scene. He concluded by noting he enjoys the company of women platonically, often dining with female friends, but his personal conclusion is definitive: he is done with romance and fully embraces his independent, unencumbered life





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Gary Lineker Divorce Bachelorhood Louis Theroux Podcast Michelle Cockayne Danielle Bux Leukemia

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