Gary Lineker Says He Does Not Miss BBC, Cites Loss of Free Speech and Cost-Cutting World Cup Coverage

Former BBC presenter Gary Lineker has stated he does not miss his 26-year tenure at the broadcaster, describing his departure as a natural end and criticizing evolving social media guidelines that restricted his speech. He also slammed the BBC's decision to centralize World Cup coverage in Manchester rather than sending staff to the tournament. Lineker now hosts the Netflix-acquired The Rest is Football podcast, which he says gives him more creative freedom.

Gary Lineker has openly stated that he does not miss working at the BBC at all and is relishing the freedom of not having to 'tread on eggshells' at the broadcaster.

It has been more than a year since Lineker, who spent 26 years at the BBC as a presenter, left the corporation following an Instagram post about Zionism that sparked an antisemitism controversy. The 65-year-old, best known for hosting Match of the Day and leading major tournament coverage, apologized for the post and acknowledged that his departure was 'the responsible course of action,' leaving without any payout from his £1.3 million annual salary.

Over a year after his exit, Lineker spoke candidly about his new life and career outside the BBC.

'I love the BBC, I always will. I have a huge amount of respect for it,' he said.

'It turns out some incredible television and I think we did in sport. But I'm enjoying life without having to tread on eggshells and everything's going really well. So no, I don't miss it at all. I think I'd had my time.

It was like a wonderful marriage that kind of petered out a bit at the end.

' For nearly three decades, Lineker was the face of the BBC's sports coverage, anchoring numerous World Cups and European Championships. However, as the corporation evolved, particularly with changes to social media guidelines for employees in 2023, Lineker felt his freedom of speech was increasingly constrained.

'It had become quite difficult,' he told the Radio Times. 'It was always fine for anyone outside of news and current affairs to have an opinion on other things in the world and then suddenly it wasn't. They moved the goalposts, changed the guidelines and it became tricky because I've always cared about humanitarian issues, I don't think they're ever really political ones.

Suddenly, they didn't want you doing this or that, and it became inevitable because I have to live with myself.

' Lineker also criticized the BBC's cost-cutting approach to the upcoming World Cup, which will see studio operations run from Manchester rather than sending pundits to North America until the quarter-finals. Originally slated to front the BBC's coverage before his early departure, Lineker will instead host The Rest is Football podcast-acquired by Netflix for £14 million-from New York City alongside Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

Speaking at the launch of Netflix's Sports Club, he contrasted the scenarios: 'I was originally going to do it for the BBC this summer, but that didn't transpire and I would have been in Salford in a green box and now I'm going to be in New York City overlooking Times Square with lots of great guests.

' He added that while they will cheer for England, honest criticism is part of their role: 'There was a bit of furore during the Euros when I said England played s***. And they did. If I said England had played really poorly it wouldn't have made headlines. I only said it because I cared because it was excruciating and England got lucky with their goal.

You have to tell it as it is and we continue to do that.





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Gary Lineker BBC Match Of The Day World Cup The Rest Is Football Netflix Free Speech Social Media Guidelines Cost Cutting Alan Shearer Micah Richards

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