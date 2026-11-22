Gary Neville delivers scathing analysis of Manchester United's defensive errors, citing Matthijs de Ligt's mistakes and Leny Yoro's red card against Liverpool.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has issued a severe condemnation of the club's defensive pairing following their Premier League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. The criticism was triggered by a calamitous incident in the eighth minute that saw Leny Yoro sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity against Alexander Isak. The red card was the direct result of positioning errors by both Yoro and his centre-back partner, Matthijs De Ligt, who was recently restored to the starting lineup.

Neville Attacks De Ligt's Defensive Positioning

Gary Neville expressed absolute shock at seeing Matthijs De Ligt included in the starting eleven for the match against Liverpool. He argued that the Dutch defender was severely out of practice and poorly positioned, describing his performance as well off his game. Neville highlighted that De Ligt failed to deal with a relatively simple long ball, leaving his partner exposed in a dangerous area of the pitch.

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The former United star pointed out that De Ligt was left far behind the play, allowing the ball to get in behind the defensive line. This lapse in judgment forced Leny Yoro into a difficult situation where he had to react too late. Neville noted that anticipation is a key component of centre-back play, and De Ligt's failure to read the game early on created a vulnerable scenario for the entire United defense.

Neville compared the current situation to previous matches, noting that De Ligt looked exposed within the first ten minutes of the game. The criticism underscores concerns about the physical sharpness of players returning from long-term injuries. Neville suggested that De Ligt's recent absence from top-level football was evident in his lack of readiness for the intensity of a match against Liverpool.

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Yoro Red Card and Tactical Failures

Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card for fouling Alexander Isak outside the penalty area. Gary Neville described the incident as a clumsy mistake driven by poor anticipation and late reaction from the young French defender. He emphasized that Yoro failed to position himself correctly to cover De Ligt, which is a fundamental responsibility for a centre-back pairing.

Neville clarified that while Isak may have delayed his run slightly to ensure contact, the primary fault lay with the United defenders. He stated that young defenders often make such errors due to naivety and lack of experience. The referee correctly identified a denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity, and Neville agreed that the card was unavoidable.

The pundit noted that Yoro had to be further across and around his centre-back to provide adequate cover. Instead, he stayed too narrow, leaving a large gap for Isak to exploit. This tactical failure was exacerbated by the poor ball over the top, which should have been dealt with more effectively by the central defensive unit as a whole.

Carragher and Pochettino Weigh In

Jamie Carragher, also providing co-commentary for Sky Sports, agreed with Neville's assessment, describing the defensive display as bad as it gets. He pointed out that the ball played to Isak was not even a precise pass but merely a clearance by Liverpool's Florian Wirtz. This detail highlighted that the United defenders had no right to be beaten by the ball, making their error even more unforgivable.

Mauricio Pochettino, the Manchester United manager, was visibly unhappy with the decision to send off Yoro. However, Neville argued that the young defender's actions were a direct consequence of his inexperience. He suggested that Pochettino must accept that such mistakes are part of a young player's development curve, but they are costly in high-stakes matches against top opponents like Liverpool.

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The joint criticism from Neville and Carragher paints a bleak picture of United's defensive reliability. They argued that as long as the team features defenders with such glaring weaknesses, maintaining clean sheets will be nearly impossible. The comments reflect growing concern among former players about the structural integrity of the United back line.

Impact on Manchester United's Season

Following the red card, Liverpool capitalized on their numerical advantage to take control of the match. Florian Wirtz scored to put the hosts 2-0 ahead shortly after the incident, further exposing the vulnerabilities in United's defensive setup. The loss not only dropped crucial points but also raised serious questions about the manager's selection policy.

Gary Neville emphasized that the incident was a systemic issue involving both centre-backs. He noted that Michael Carrick, a former United captain known for his defensive intelligence, would likely be critical of the display. The comparison to Carrick's era highlights the significant drop in defensive standards under the current regime.

The aftermath of the match includes intense scrutiny on Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro. Neville's brutal analysis serves as a stark warning that individual errors can have catastrophic consequences in modern football. United must address these defensive frailties if they hope to compete at the highest level in the Premier League this season.