Gary Neville: Three positions to be filled ahead of tougher campaign, wants three more signings made

Gary Neville, former Manchester United defender, believes that there are three positions that undoubtedly have to be filled ahead of a tougher campaign and wants three more signings made on top of that. He also mentioned that there are three positions that undoubtedly have to be filled ahead of a tougher campaign and wants three more signings made on top of that. He didn't go into detail on the players who should fill these positions, except one. He watched Elliot Anderson provide two assists for Nottingham Forest against Manchester United on Sunday as the Red Devils won 3-2 and it was more evidence of the England international's excellence. Neville also mentioned that he wants Anderson, Arsenal competing with Man Utd to sign £34m midfielder after transfer agreement reached, and also wants him. If it's a straight fight between the two Manchester clubs, it'll be interesting to see who he chooses.

Gary Neville The club will return to the Champions League next season, having secured a third-place finish no matter what happens on the final day of the Premier League season.

It will be a much busier season next time round as Manchester United return to European football and will hope to go deeper in domestic cups. Gary Neville also mentioned that there are three positions that undoubtedly have to be filled ahead of a tougher campaign and wants three more signings made on top of that. He didn't go into detail on the players who should fill these positions, except one.

He watched Elliot Anderson provide two assists for Nottingham Forest against Manchester United on Sunday as the Red Devils won 3-2 and it was more evidence of the England international's excellence. Neville also mentioned that he wants Anderson, Arsenal competing with Man Utd to sign £34m midfielder after transfer agreement reached, and also wants him. If it's a straight fight between the two Manchester clubs, it'll be interesting to see who he chooses





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Gary Neville Manchester United Champions League Premier League Domestic Cups Elliot Anderson Tom Olver Oliver Glasner Arsenal Crystal Palace Mikel Arteta Premier League Title

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