Gary Oldman Remembers Early Acting Triumphs on Radio 2 Show, Discusses Jackson Lamb Role in Slow Horses

Exploring Gary Oldman’s nostalgic school play memory and his enduring dedication to his role as Jackson Lamb in Apple TV’s Slow Horses, alongside reflections on his legendary film career.

Gary Oldman recently rejoiced about his early acting talent, sharing an unexpected childhood memory on comedian Josh Widdicombe's BBC Radio 2 show. During the conversation, the iconic actor revealed how his knack for landing prominent roles began as far back as his primary school days.

Oldman recounted a decades-old anecdote from Monson Primary School in late 1960s London, where he replaced a childhood friend, Christopher Carey, in a nativity play. While Carey joked that he initially secured the role of Joseph but was abruptly reassigned to be a shepherd or sheep the day before the performance, Oldman laughed it off, saying: 'I think I may have replaced you, Chris. Even back then, they could tell... they could see the spark!

' This nostalgic exchange underscored the early emergence of his prodigious talent. Known for his transformative performances, Oldman has won legions of fans over his illustrious career, spanning classics like The Firm, JFK, and The Fifth Element to the recent hit Apple TV series Slow Horses. His portrayal of the brash, eccentric MI5 detective Jackson Lamb in the critically acclaimed adaptation of Mick Herron’s London Rules series has earned him a new generation of admirers.

The actor considers Lamb one of his all-time favorite roles, placing it alongside his Oscar-winning turn as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour and his acclaimed work in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. While Oldman’s dedication to physical transformation—including sporting 'Lamb hair' and carrying extra weight—has drawn mixed reactions, he sees it as a small price to pay to avoid lengthy makeup sessions.

As Slow Horses prepares for its sixth season, with production on Season 7 slated to begin in November, Oldman’s commitment to the role remains unwavering. Reflecting on his long-running portrayal, he acknowledged the unique longevity of embodying Jackson Lamb, joking about meeting royal figures like the future king while maintaining his character’s disheveled appearance. The actor also teased the upcoming season’s plot, where the Slough House team uncovers an old agency technique to destabilize regimes.

With decades of groundbreaking roles behind him, Oldman’s career continues to thrive, proving that his early talent was only the beginning of an extraordinary journey in film and television





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