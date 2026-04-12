Gastropub Owner Slams 'Tight-Fisted' Labour MP After Dining Experience

The owner of the Rat Inn, a top-rated gastropub, has criticized a Labour MP for alleged parsimonious behavior during a recent meal, igniting local debate and industry discussion.

The owner of the acclaimed Rat Inn , a gastropub nestled in the Northumberland hamlet of Anick, has publicly criticized a Labour MP for what she perceives as a lack of generosity during a recent dining experience.

Karen Errington, the chef-owner, refrained from explicitly naming the politician but shared her disappointment over the MP's behavior, which included only ordering a starter and leaving without a tip.<\/p>

This incident, she suggests, reflects a broader trend affecting the hospitality industry, particularly the viability of rural pubs. Errington's frustration, conveyed through a pub trade journal, highlights her observations of the MP's behavior throughout the meal, including his alleged preoccupation with his phone, seemingly engrossed in social media.<\/p>

The situation quickly ignited speculation within the local community, with fingers pointing towards Hexham's Labour MP, Joe Morris. While Errington has chosen not to formally identify the individual, the public outcry prompted a response from sources close to the MP, who disputed the allegations. They maintained that the bill exceeded £150 and that the lack of a tip was due to the assumption that a service charge had been automatically included.<\/p>

This counter-narrative also emphasized the MP's prior expression of admiration for the Rat Inn, including congratulating them on their recent accolades in the Gastropub Awards. The Rat Inn, ranked eighth in the Estrella Damm Top 50 gastropubs this year, offers a menu of high-quality dishes, ranging from chicken liver pate and smoked mackerel fishcakes to dry-aged fillet steak and Chateaubriand, reflecting its status as a destination for discerning diners.<\/p>

Errington's commentary extends beyond the immediate incident, touching upon the economic pressures faced by the pub industry, including rising fuel costs, global conflicts, and the potential for fuel rationing. She believes these factors, coupled with changing dining habits, are negatively impacting the sustainability of businesses like hers.<\/p>

A Labour Party spokesperson responded to the criticism, affirming the MP's support for local businesses and his commitment to addressing the cost of living crisis, while also defending his right to a private life. The incident has sparked a debate about the public's expectations of elected officials, the economic challenges facing the hospitality sector, and the role of social media in shaping public perceptions.<\/p>





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Labour MP Gastropub Rat Inn Northumberland Hospitality Tipping Cost Of Living Joe Morris

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