Gavi’s World Cup Return Sparks Joy Among Barcelona Teammates as Spain Finalise 2026 Squad

After overcoming a serious knee injury, Gavi earns his place in Spain’s 2026 World Cup squad, prompting celebration from teammate Lamine Yamal and highlighting Barcelona’s influence on the national team.

Lamine Yamal gave fans a rare look at the heartfelt bond that exists between teammates after Gavi received his official call‑up for Spain’s 2026 World Cup squad.

The Barcelona midfielder’s selection marks the culmination of a grueling comeback from a serious knee injury that once seemed to threaten his international future. Yamal was present when the news broke, and he described the scene as pure joy for his close friend, who had endured months of rehabilitation and uncertainty. Gavi’s journey has been nothing short of a test of resilience.

The 21‑year‑old midfielder suffered a devastating knee injury that required surgery and forced him out of a large part of the season. The injury cast serious doubt over his chances of making the World Cup squad, but his determination and the quality of his performances after returning to the Barcelona midfield convinced national team coach Luis de la Fuente that he was fit for the physical demands of a major tournament.

In the final 26‑man roster, Gavi’s name sits alongside fellow Barcelona stars Pedri, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsi, Joan García and Eric García, underscoring the Catalan dominance that has shaped Luis de la Fuente’s selection policy. The list also highlighted a historic shift: Real Madrid, Spain’s traditional rival, failed to secure a single place in the World Cup squad, an unprecedented occurrence in the nation’s football history.

With the squad now set, La Roja are turning their focus to the preparatory friendlies against Iraq and Peru before departing for North America. The team’s objective is to emulate the triumph of the 2010 World Cup generation and bring the trophy back to Spain. While the pressure is immense, de la Fuente emphasized a measured approach, reminding his players that being named favourites does not guarantee success.

He warned that Spain must stay grounded and treat every opponent with respect, noting that they share the favourite tag with England and France. In Group H, Spain will face Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and debutants Cape Verde, a mix of seasoned challengers and newcomers.

With Gavi back to full fitness, offering his trademark intensity in the midfield, and Yamal providing youthful exuberance on the wing, the squad appears well‑equipped to navigate the challenges ahead and mount a serious challenge for the title





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Gavi Lamine Yamal Spain World Cup 2026 Barcelona Luis De La Fuente

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