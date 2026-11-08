Gavin Newsom Says Polly Klaas Sisters Shaped Death Row Commutations

California Governor Gavin Newsom says a meeting with Polly Klaas's sisters at San Quentin led to his decision to commute all 547 death row sentences in the state.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has revealed that the case of Polly Klaas, a 12-year-old schoolgirl kidnapped from her Petaluma home and murdered in 1993, convinced him to adopt a gentler approach to capital punishment. The disclosure explains the reasoning behind his decision to commute the death sentences of all 547 prisoners on California's death row.

According to Newsom, the decisive moment was a deeply emotional October conversation with Polly Klaas's two sisters, Jess Nichol and Annie Nichol, inside San Quentin State Prison. The meeting took place in a former death row cell in the same prison tower that once housed Richard Allen Davis, the man who killed their half-sister.

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Polly Klaas Case Fueled the Death Penalty Debate

The murder of Polly Klaas became one of the most notorious child murder cases in the United States. Richard Allen Davis broke into her bedroom during a sleepover at her Petaluma home in 1993, abducted her and murdered her when she was just 12.

The killing sent shockwaves across America and helped send the country on a decades-long crusade for tougher punishments for criminals. It also helped fuel the passage of tougher criminal justice laws in the years that followed.

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Richard Allen Davis is still alive and remains on death row. More than 30 years after the murder, Polly Klaas's sisters have helped persuade Newsom to take the extraordinary step of commuting the sentences of all 547 prisoners on California's death row.

Sisters Urge Newsom to Reject Executions

Jess Nichol and Annie Nichol, who were 12 and 6 when their half-sister was killed, have become outspoken opponents of the death penalty. They argue that victims' families need meaningful support and reforms to the justice system instead of another execution carried out in their sister's name.

Annie Nichol admitted that even ten years earlier she could never have imagined voluntarily walking into the prison. Jess Nichol replied that she felt the same way, and she described the former death row cell as weird for them, since the man who killed their sister had lived there for 30 years.

The sisters told the San Francisco Chronicle that state-sanctioned killing does not bring victims back, heal grieving families or necessarily deliver justice. Annie Nichol described watching her sister's murder become a rallying cry for tough-on-crime policies as heartbreaking and retraumatizing.

Newsom had previously met Marc Klaas, Polly's father, in 2019. Marc Klaas urged the governor not to suspend capital punishment, and just two months after taking office, Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions and ordered condemned prisoners moved from the facility. Newsom told the sisters that their father's objections had stayed with him for a long time.

Newsom Describes Meeting as Profound Turning Point

Newsom described the meeting with the Nichol sisters as one of the most profound and outsize encounters of his political life. He told the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday that the conversation stood out not just on the topic of capital punishment, but across all the meetings he has had.

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Jess Nichol said Newsom appeared surprised by their position for much of the conversation, but he was also really receptive. She said she had been taken aback to discover how influential their conversation had been, and she did not believe the governor was expecting their message.

According to Newsom, one of the sisters looked directly at him and told him never to forget what they had just said. He said that message would stick with him for as long as his conversation with Marc Klaas had stayed with him.

Commutation Impact and Next Steps for California

Newsom's decision commutes the death sentences of all 547 prisoners on California's death row, ending the prospect of execution for those inmates. The move marks a significant change for the state's capital punishment system, which had already been shaped by the moratorium Newsom imposed shortly after taking office.

The source material does not specify a timeline for how the commutations will be carried out, so the immediate next step is the formal implementation of the clemency for every condemned inmate in California. Readers should rely on official state records for any later procedural details.

For the Nichol sisters, the decision brings a sense of relief. Annie Nichol said there is relief in knowing the state is stepping away from another death in Polly Klaas's name.