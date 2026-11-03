Gavin Robinson Criticizes UK-EU SPS Deal as Lacking Ambition

DUP leader Gavin Robinson argues the proposed alignment on food and plant rules fails to integrate Northern Ireland fully with the rest of the UK, calling it a constitutional affront.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has condemned a prospective agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union regarding sanitary and phytosanitary goods as demonstrating a significant lack of ambition by the British Government. The commentary follows reports that London and Brussels have agreed on a draft text aligning Great Britain with EU trade rules for plants and food products.

Core Details Of Proposed Trade Alignment

The anticipated deal aims to harmonize regulatory standards for SPS goods, which include fresh produce and animal byproducts. Under current post-Brexit arrangements, Northern Ireland already adheres to these EU rules, creating distinct checks on goods moving from Great Britain into the region. If finalized, this new alignment would extend similar treatment to Great Britain, potentially removing many of the physical barriers currently required at the Irish Sea border.

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However, Robinson emphasized that such sector-specific adjustments do not resolve the broader structural disparities. He noted that Northern Ireland remains subject to EU customs rules, requiring declarations for many goods arriving from Great Britain. This continued divergence means the region operates under a separate and distinct legal structure compared to the rest of the United Kingdom.

Stakeholder Positions On Constitutional Status

Robinson articulated strong opposition to what he views as an inconsistent approach to Northern Ireland's constitutional position within the Union. Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster on Tuesday, he argued that ignoring the results of the 2016 referendum while accepting alignment in numerous trade areas creates a logical contradiction. He questioned why the government continues to treat the region separately when it is willing to adopt EU standards in so many facets of life.

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The DUP leader described the current situation as logistically impossible and sensibly unjustifiable. He stated that if the government is serious about integration, there is no justification for maintaining a separate structure for Northern Ireland during negotiations. Robinson framed the continued separation as a constitutional affront that undermines the unity of the country.

Impact On Stormont And Future Steps

The political context for these remarks includes the DUP's two-year withdrawal from devolved powersharing at Stormont between 2022 and 2024. The party collapsed the executive to protest the barriers created by post-Brexit rules, which they contended undermined Northern Ireland's place within the UK. This stance was only reversed in early 2024 after the previous Conservative government secured the Windsor Framework with the EU.

The Windsor Framework aimed to reduce red tape associated with trading arrangements and provided the Northern Ireland Assembly with a role in scrutinizing applicable European rules. Despite this progress, Robinson insists that the new SPS deal does not go far enough to address the fundamental issues raised by unionists. He confirmed that his party will continue to raise these concerns with the government, demanding a comprehensive solution rather than a whack-a-mole approach to single-issue sectors.