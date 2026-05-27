Gayle King Clashed with Oprah Winfrey Over Secret Lesbian Rumors

Gayle King, a journalist, revealed that she had a heated confrontation with her longtime best friend Oprah Winfrey over persistent rumors of their 'secret lesbian' relationship. King admitted that she once begged Winfrey to publicly address the rumors on her show.

Gayle King has revealed she clashed with her longtime best friend Oprah Winfrey over persistent 'secret lesbian' rumors - admitting she once begged the media mogul to shut them down publicly on her own show.

The journalist, 71, made the candid confession during Wednesday’s episode of Call Her Daddy, where she addressed long-running gossip about her close bond with Winfrey. For years, the powerhouse duo have been dogged by speculation questioning whether their relationship was purely platonic. Asked by host Alex Cooper how she felt dealing with the relentless chatter, King didn't hold back.

‘It used to really bother me,’ King admitted, recalling how the gossip intensified after her 1993 divorce, when an outlet even suggested the split was linked to the rumors. ‘The National Enquirer did a story about that's the reason for the divorce, because they're secretly gay,' she said. ‘Number one, if we were gay, we would tell you because, believe me, there's nothing wrong with it. It's just, I prefer a man.

' ‘It used to really bother me,’ King admitted, recalling how the gossip intensified after her 1993 divorce, when an outlet even suggested the split was linked to the rumors; Above, Winfrey and King in March 2026 The anchor reiterated once again that, as she and Winfrey, 72, have previously made clear, there would be no secrecy if the rumors were true, insisting, ‘We would tell you.

’ But King admitted the speculation eventually became too much to ignore, prompting her to confront Winfrey directly and urge her to address it publicly. Read More Netflix star emerges as surprise contender for next James Bon





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Gayle King Oprah Winfrey Secret Lesbian Rumors Clash Relationship Media Mogul Divorce National Enquirer Stedman Graham James Bond

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