Gayle King Faces Backlash for Inappropriate Questions to Elizabeth Smart

CBS News anchor Gayle King is under fire for asking kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart intrusive questions about her rape and sex life during an interview about her bodybuilding journey. The interview sparked widespread criticism for being insensitive and retraumatizing.

Gayle King , a prominent CBS News anchor, has faced significant criticism for a recent interview with Elizabeth Smart , a survivor of a harrowing kidnapping and sexual assault .

The interview, intended to focus on Smart’s transformation into a competitive bodybuilder, took a disturbing turn when King began asking deeply personal and intrusive questions about Smart’s experiences during her captivity. King inquired about the circumstances surrounding Smart’s lack of pregnancy during the nine months she was held captive, and later probed into the nature of her intimate relationship with her husband. These questions, many observers felt, were insensitive and retraumatizing to Smart, given the horrific abuse she endured.

Smart, who was abducted at the age of 14 by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee, was subjected to daily rape and other forms of abuse during her ordeal. She was held captive for nine months before being rescued after being recognized from an episode of America’s Most Wanted.

Following her rescue, Smart has become a vocal advocate for survivors of sexual assault and a champion for children’s safety, sharing her story through a book, a Lifetime movie, and a documentary. Her recent foray into bodybuilding, culminating in awards at the Wasatch Warrior competition, was the intended topic of the CBS Mornings interview.

However, King’s line of questioning quickly veered into inappropriate territory, prompting widespread condemnation on social media. Many viewers expressed outrage at the perceived insensitivity and invasiveness of the questions, with some calling for King to apologize. The backlash against King has been swift and severe, with numerous social media users labeling the interview as ‘rude,’ ‘cold,’ and ‘invasive.

’ Critics questioned the necessity of revisiting the trauma of Smart’s rape, arguing that it served no purpose other than to sensationalize her story. Despite the discomfort, Smart handled the questions with remarkable grace and resilience, explaining that she was a ‘late bloomer’ and emphasizing the distinction between rape and loving intimacy within her marriage. She also spoke powerfully about her decision to embrace bodybuilding as a way to reclaim her body and celebrate its strength and resilience.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the ethical responsibilities of journalists when interviewing survivors of trauma and the importance of prioritizing sensitivity and respect. Smart’s story continues to inspire, and her advocacy work remains vital in supporting other survivors and raising awareness about the devastating impact of sexual violence





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Elizabeth Smart Gayle King CBS News Kidnapping Sexual Assault Interview Backlash Bodybuilding Trauma Brian David Mitchell

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